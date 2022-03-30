When will the snow chances be done!

Winter this year just seems like it will never end. Meteorologist Michael Behrens tells us just how much longer we may need to endure!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's almost April and West Michigan is still dealing with snowfall in our forecasts!

So here's the big question... when will it finally end?

Well, I have both good and bad news for the prospects of finally being able to put the snow gear back into storage for the season. The good, we have passed our average last one-inch plus snowfall date as of this week. The bad, we can get accumulating snowfall as late as mid-May, so don't be that optimistic that we have seen our last flakes.

In fact, there are some snow chances in our next 10 days over West Michigan.

Looking at the numbers, both Grand Rapids and Muskegon have already passed their average last One-inch plus snowfall date, however you should note the records. One-inch plus snowfall can be possible as late as the second week of May.

Accumulating snowfall can be possible even as late as the middle of the month!

Speaking of late-season accumulating snowfall in West Michigan, take a look at some of these numbers for Grand Rapids. If I were you, that shovel wouldn't be going back to the shed just yet.

There is some good news, though. Most of these late-season higher snowfall events happened many decades in the past. The other good news, the warmer things get the less likely a high accumulation snow event will occur and the quicker any snowfall that does fall will melt.

Below are some facts about these late-season snow events.

So stay positive out there West Michigan! While snow is still possible, the chances are getting smaller every day and, before you know it, summer will be here to take over!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

