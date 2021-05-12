Wind and snow could disrupt travel Monday

As we head into the start of the week, some tricky travel may be possible late Monday morning into the afternoon. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has details!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the round of wintry mix from Sunday starts to exit, another blast will be right on its heels as we head into Monday.

Winds are expected to shift overnight into Monday morning, with westerly to northwesterly winds taking over on Monday. This will cause temperatures to reach their peak early in the day and fall through the afternoon. You can expect highs in the mid-to-low 30s to start off Monday and temperatures to fall from there.

Wind chills will also be cold, likely in the teens, as these winds will be sustained at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts are expected to be even higher.

With strong winds coming across the lake, it is no surprise that lake-effect snow is in the forecast. The worst impacts and highest accumulation potential are expected from the late morning through Monday afternoon and evening.

Many areas will see 0.5 to 2 inches, with an area along US-131 possibly seeing 1 to 3 inches broadly, with some embedded areas that could see higher totals.

What will serve to make this snowfall more impactful than the totals is the winds.

Winds sustained at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts of 30-40+ mph will at times rapidly reduce visibility and could create hazardous travel conditions. These gusty winds, strongest along the immediate lakeshore, could also cause some power outages around West Michigan.

Here's one model's view of the wind gust potential early Monday afternoon.

With these conditions in the forecast, it is important to allow extra travel time Monday from the late morning through Monday evening. Drive safely, slow down and follow 13 On Your Side for the latest updates on-air, online, and with the 13 On Your Side News & Weather apps!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

