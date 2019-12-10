GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids issued a lakeshore flooding and beach erosion advisory for the weekend.

They said the worst conditions are expected on Saturday and Saturday night as gusty winds hit the lakeshore.

"Stay clear of piers and the beach as large waves may sweep you in," the National Weather Service said.

With those large waves and strong winds, NWS said beach erosion and lakeshore flooding are expected. The weather service emphasized that people should steer clear of the pier.

13 ON YOUR SIDE viewer Kevin Longworth sent in these photos from Grand Haven, which shows the waves crashing on the pier and some surfers heading out to take advantage of the waves.

Waves crash on Grand Haven pier

