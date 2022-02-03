Winter 2021-22 Recap: Was The Forecast Accurate?

Now that meteorological winter has come to a close, let's find out if the 13 On Your Side outlook was on target.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that February has come and gone, and so too has winter (at least, meteorological winter), we can review how well we forecasted the season.

While it still may be cold, and we could certainly still see more snow, we've made it far enough to answer a question that you may have been wondering: How did this year play out compared to our winter outlook given back in November?

Well, let's first remind you of that forecast!

For West Michigan, we were predicting temperatures to be near but below average. We were also predicting snowfall to be near but below average.

You'll be happy to know, unless you had money betting otherwise, that this is exactly what happened in Grand Rapids! Temperatures came in about a degree below average for the winter and snowfall about 5.7" below average.

See the full numbers below!

Going into winter, we also talked about how recent trends showed Grand Rapids exceeding snowfall totals in Muskegon in 4 of the past 5 years. After this winter, that stretch rises to 5 of the last 6 years.

It wasn't that Muskegon was too warm for snow, in fact, their temperatures were exactly average, it was just too dry for snow. Muskegon will end the winter season at 1.40" below normal precipitation, including a snow deficit of 28.9"!

While the bulk of winter may be behind us, the controlling factor in our winter season, La Niña, is expected to continue until at least May. In a La Niña pattern late season snowfall is more likely than earlier in the season. With that in mind, our totals for the year could certainly still rise in the weeks ahead.

Of course the 13 On Your Side Weather Team will keep you up to date on any additional snowfall chances in our forecast ahead, so make sure you stay with us to stay informed!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

Follow me on social media! Facebook Meteorologist Michael Behrens, Twitter @MikeBehrensWX, and Instagram @MikeBehrensWX.

Email me at: MBehrens@13OnYourSide.com

Have a 30-second video or still photo to share? We'd love to share it with everyone! Email your image to Weather@13OnYourSide.com or post it to our 13OnYourSide Facebook Page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.