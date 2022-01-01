Winter Storm on the way to West Michigan to start 2022

A winter storm, possibly the biggest since last February, is on the way to West Michigan. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has details!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After several rounds of light to moderate snowfall came through West Michigan for the last week of 2021, the biggest yet of the season is set to target the region as we kick off 2022!

Some isolated to scattered light wintry mix will kick off the day on Saturday as temperatures start to fall during the morning hours. This may pick up in intensity a bit as we head into the afternoon, but will quickly shift over to all snowfall.

Once the snow starts to fall it is expected to continue from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning before tapering off to just lake-effect driven snowfall Sunday afternoon.

As a result of this prolonged period of moderate to at times heavy snowfall, all of West Michigan will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. You can see details in the image below.

Wintry mix is possible before and just after the noon hour on Saturday, with a transition to snow and an increase in intensity of said snowfall expected as we head past 2 pm. Most all of West Michigan should be seeing snowfall by 5 pm.

You can see the forecast, hour-by-hour, in the gallery below.

New Year's Winter Storm 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

This snow is expected to cause some decent impacts to travel and will fall wet and heavy across the region. Winds will be blowing around 10-20 mph with some gusts that could go over 20 mph and may result in drifting snow across West Michigan.

Adding extra travel time to any trip Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning will be a necessity.

When it comes to snowfall totals, these can still move in terms of their exact placement. The kind of systems like the one that is bringing our snowfall this weekend have a tendency to wobble a bit north and south in each model run. As a result, pinning down the exact corridor of highest snow can be challenging.

Based on the current data we are forecasting the snow totals in the image below for West Michigan. If the system drifts further north or south these snow totals will drift further north or south as well.

13 On Your Side will work to keep you updated all weekend long as this system moves through. Make sure to allow extra travel time and stay safe out there!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

Follow me on social media! Facebook Meteorologist Michael Behrens, Twitter @MikeBehrensWX, and Instagram @MikeBehrensWX.

Email me at: MBehrens@13OnYourSide.com

Have a 30-second video or still photo to share? We'd love to share it with everyone! Email your image to Weather@13OnYourSide.com or post it to our 13OnYourSide Facebook Page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.