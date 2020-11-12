Snow on the way to West Michigan

Snow is on the way to West Michigan starting Friday night. Here's the latest on how much you can expect to see!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We've been informing you all week that a potential winter storm could arrive this weekend, and now it is knocking on our doors.

So far we have lucked out this winter weather season, running a double digit snowfall deficit around West Michigan. That is about to change for some of us, but others will mostly see rain through tonight and into the weekend.

There is still uncertainty around the exact placement of the rain/snow divide, and any wobble north or south of this line will greatly impact snowfall totals.

Based on our Friday morning forecast we are expecting the heaviest snowfall to be north of Grand Rapids, with areas to the south seeing mostly only rain until Saturday night, when everyone should see a little snowfall.

As of Friday morning Oceana, Newaygo, and Mecosta counties were under a Winter Storm Warning from 10 p.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Sunday.

Muskegon and Montcalm counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory for this same time period.

Scattered rain showers are expected to arrive late Friday morning going into the afternoon, becoming widespread by Friday night. Counties under winter weather alerts will start to see rain mix with snow on Friday, continuing into Saturday, with areas near and north of Big Rapids likely to transition to only snowfall.

Uncertainty remains around how far north or south the rain snow line will go, but areas that stay above this line should expect a heavy, wet, and accumulating snowfall.

Below is the latest comparison of the American (GFS) and European models.

The European currently brings the rain/snow line through Kent County as of 4 p.m. Saturday.

The American model brings the rain/snow line a little further to the north. This would push the heavier snow totals further north as well.

Still other models have the rain/snow line further north or south of where these two currently show it.

This will be the largest factor in who gets the heavy snow and who gets mostly rain.

Based on the current data, below is our prediction for snowfall totals around West Michigan as of 9 a.m. Friday morning.

The 1-5 inch transition area, shown in blue, has a decent potential to wobble further north or south depending on where the rain/snow line sets up in the coming 24 to 48 hours. Keeping an eye out for the latest forecast will be necessary heading into this event.

What we can say looks pretty certain is that snowfall totals will drop quickly south of the rain/snow line, and rise quickly to the north.

13 On Your Side will keep you updated throughout this event and all winter long, so stick with us for the latest!

