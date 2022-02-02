Winter storm impacts West Michigan

Significant travel impacts are likely across southern Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Impactful winter weather is underway around West Michigan, bringing heavy snow and difficult travel conditions. Little change is expected the rest of Wednesday as this winter storm continues across the region.

Plan on steady snow, at times heavy, to continue throughout the afternoon hours before gradually tapering off this evening. Impacts include plowable snow, reduced visibility, and hazardous travel conditions. The winter storm will pivot away from West Michigan by Thursday, outside of lingering snow showers near I-94.

The largest snow totals and impacts will remain near and south and east of Holland – Grand Rapids – Greenville line, positioned where the Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are located. Lessening to little snow totals and impacts will continue the further north and west of the above-mentioned dividing line.

If you have any snow reports, text 616-559-1310. The 13 On Your Side weather team appreciates any reports or observations you have.

