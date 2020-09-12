Winter system targets West Michigan this weekend

West Michigan is in the path of winter weather this weekend, and it could bring our first accumulating snowfall. Here's the latest!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The start of the winter weather season for 2020 has been a quiet one so far around West Michigan.

Temperatures have been above average and precipitation below average. The second part of this is somewhat unexpected, as a La Niña pattern like the one we are in usually brings wetter than average weather.

However, this could all be about to change as a winter weather system has West Michigan in its sights as we head toward the weekend.

A low pressure system from the south will lift through the Midwest, bringing along with it some southern moisture. Part of the air mass associated with this system will include some pretty warm temperatures, setting up a pattern that looks to have an uncertain divide between rain and snow heading into the weekend.

Where this divide eventually sets up will be the big deciding factor between some accumulating snowfall and a decently heavy snowfall around West Michigan.

Right now models show our region straddling this divide.

Below are the views of the American (GFS) and European models showing their positioning of the system.

First the American model, which brings the low pressure system further north and keeps the weather rainy deeper into Saturday as opposed to snowy. The model below is still showing rain after midnight Saturday into early Sunday.

This would lower our total snowfall potential.

Next the European model, which takes the low pressure system further to the south. This means colder temperatures and more snow for West Michigan. Where the American model was still rainy after midnight Saturday, the European is all snow by 5 pm Saturday evening.

This would greatly raise snowfall totals around West Michigan.

As of Wednesday afternoon it is still too early to say for sure which scenario will play out in reality, but what is looking increasingly likely is that we could see our first accumulating snowfall before the weekend is over.

As there is still a lot of details to be ironed out between now and Saturday, make sure you are sticking with 13 On Your Side for the latest forecast and details as they become clearer in the days ahead. We'll have you covered all winter long!

