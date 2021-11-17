Winter Weather: Possible travel impacts Sunday & Monday

Heading toward the week of Thanksgiving we could start with some travel impacts around the Great Lakes. Here's an early look.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we head toward the weekend before Thanksgiving some Michiganders are already planning to hit the road to travel for the holiday. Of course it wouldn't be the holiday season in West Michigan if we weren't also tracking the risk for snowfall in our forecast!

Heading toward Sunday a low pressure system will be tracking across the Mitten State with a cold front that will bring showers, possibly including some mix with snowfall. This is expected to occur during the day Sunday and into the evening. This low pressure system will start to exit as we head through Sunday evening, but then winds will begin to push across Lake Michigan, kicking off lake-effect showers and snowfall around the region.

This round of lake-effect snowfall could bring accumulation to West Michigan, especially along and downwind of the lakeshore region. This could lead to travel impacts late this weekend, with most impacts expected to be during Sunday night and Monday morning. Impacts along the immediate lakeshore, especially for highways such as US-31 and I-196, could last into Monday evening.

The map below is one forecast for snow-related travel impacts Sunday into Monday.

When it comes to the exact timing and totals, these are still subject to change in the days ahead. Make sure you stay with 13 On Your Side as we refine and add detail to the forecast as we get closer to the weekend.

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

