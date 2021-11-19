Winter Weather: Potential travel impacts Sunday into Monday

The start of Thanksgiving week may feature travel impacts across West Michigan with rain, wind, and a switchover to snow in the forecast.

The countdown is on to Thanksgiving, meaning travel is becoming a forefront for Michiganders as they prepare for the holiday. In true West Michigan fashion, the chance for impactful winter weather is in the forecast leading up to Turkey Day!

Quiet weather, for November standards, will be commonplace through Saturday across the entire state of Michigan. Travel will not be impacted as daytime temperatures settle into the low to middle 40s, with little precipitation chances.

West Michigan’s next weather-maker will arrive on Sunday as a low-pressure system tracks across the Great Lakes, swinging a cold front through the region by the end of the weekend.

Plan on scattered rain showers throughout the daytime hours on Sunday with temperatures holding in the 40s.

Once the cold front passes Sunday evening, lake effect snow will be commonplace throughout the overnight hours as temperatures plummet near or below freezing. Continued colder air will spill into the Great Lakes on Monday, keeping scattered lake effect snow showers in the forecast.

The round of lake effect snowfall will likely bring accumulation to West Michigan, especially along and downwind of the lakeshore region. Accumulations late Sunday into Monday are projected at 1-3”, which is enough to cause travel impacts. Additionally, falling temperatures below freezing may lead to icy conditions throughout the morning hours Monday, even in locations that don’t experience much lake effect snow.

The fine details of timing and totals are still subject to change before this next weather-maker arrives.

Make sure you stay with 13 ON YOUR SIDE this weekend with any updates to the forecast.

