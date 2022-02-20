Could West Michigan expect school closures for Tuesday?

A broad area of wintry mix could fall around West Michigan late Monday night into Tuesday. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has details:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a warm end to the weekend in West Michigan, and a mild forecast start to the week, wintry weather will soon be returning.

As of Sunday night Oceana, Newaygo and Mecosta counties were under a Winter Storm Watch ahead of an expected system arriving Monday night into the day on Tuesday. The system is expected to bring a broad area of wintry mix, rain, and snow to West Michigan, with the highest impacts expected north of I-96.

Areas north of I-96 could see several tenths of an inch of ice accumulate from prolonged sleet and freezing rain. This may result in hazardous travel, power outages and falling tree limbs.

While the exact areas that will see the most ice accumulation are not yet known, what is expected is a messy Tuesday for areas north of I-96. As a result, this region could be looking at school delays and or closings for Tuesday.

Weather models continue to show persistent, heavy at times, wintry mix around West Michigan starting Monday night and lasting through Tuesday. This mix will likely lead to ice accumulation for some, especially north of I-96. Models vary as to the degree and location of the ice potential, but all models include the risk for wintry mix in our region Monday night through Tuesday.

As a result, make sure you are staying weather aware as we head into the start of this week!

We will continue to refine the details on this winter system as we head through the day Monday, so make sure you stick with 13 On Your Side for the very latest!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

