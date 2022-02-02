Inclement weather causes Woodland, Rivertown Crossings malls to close early Wednesday

Both Woodland Mall and Rivertown Crossings announced that they will be closing early on Wednesday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Woodland Mall announced that they will be closing at 2 p.m. Wednesday and Rivertown Crossings says they will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Both malls say that department store and restaurant hours may vary.

Woodland Mall made the announcement on their Facebook page Wednesday morning.

Due to inclement weather, Woodland Mall will be closing today, February 2nd at 2pm. Restaurants and department store hours may vary ☃️ Posted by Woodland Mall on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

A little over an hour after Woodland made their announcement, Rivertown Crossings announced they would be closing as well.

Ensuring the safety and well-being of our shoppers, employees, and retailers is our top priority. Due to the inclement... Posted by RiverTown Crossings on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Neither mall announced any changes to their hours for Thursday.

