Inclement weather causes Woodland, Rivertown Crossings malls to close early Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Woodland Mall announced that they will be closing at 2 p.m. Wednesday and Rivertown Crossings says they will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday due to inclement weather.
Both malls say that department store and restaurant hours may vary.
Woodland Mall made the announcement on their Facebook page Wednesday morning.
A little over an hour after Woodland made their announcement, Rivertown Crossings announced they would be closing as well.
Neither mall announced any changes to their hours for Thursday.
