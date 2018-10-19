Michigan's gorgeous fall colors are visible from space.

On Friday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Great Lakes research team tweeted out a photo of Lake Michigan, taken from the NASA's MODIS satellite on Thursday.

#FridayFeeling Check out the gorgeous fall colors around #LakeMichigan seen in this #MODIS True Color image taken on 10/18/2018. Should be an awesome leaf peeping weekend throughout the #GreatLakes region. 🍂🍁💙 pic.twitter.com/crAvfIOfcn — NOAA Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory (@NOAA_GLERL) October 19, 2018

The image shows the lake and surrounding states, including much of west Michigan and the southern Upper Peninsula, in their resplendent fall colors.

"Should be an awesome leaf peeping weekend throughout the #GreatLakes region," the tweet read.

