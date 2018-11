DELAYS/CLOSINGS

Ada Christian School Closed Today

Ada Village Pre-School Closed Today

Adams St. Christian School Closed Today

AgeWell Services Meals on Wheels --Muskegon, Oceana & Ottawa Counties--

Algoma Christian School Closed Today

All For Kids Child Development Ctr. Closed Today

All Saints Academy Closed Today

Allegan Area ESA No one is to report.

Allegan Area Tech Ed Ctr. Closed Today

Allegan Public Closed Today

Allendale Christian School Closed Today

Allendale Public Schools Closed Today

AnchorPoint Christian School Closed Today

Aquinas College Delayed until 12PM. Afternoon and evening classes starting at 12PM are on as scheduled.

Assumption School of Belmont Closed Today

Athens Area Schools Closed Today

Bangor Public Schools Closed Today

Barry Co. Christian School Closed Today

Battle Creek Public Schools BCPS and BCAMSC closed for students & essential staff on delay

Belding Area School District Closed Today

Bellevue Comm. Schools Closed Today

Bethlehem Intergenerational Center Closed Today

Big Jackson School Closed Today

Big Rapids Public Schools Closed Today

Black River Public School Closed Today

Bloomingdale Public Schools Closed Today

Blue Heron Academy - Grand Rapids Closed Today

Borculo Christian School Closed Today

Brockway Christian Academy Closed Today

Bronson Community Schools Closed Today

Byron Center Charter School Closed Today

Byron Center Christian School Closed Today

Byron Center Public Schools Closed Today

C-SNIP Closed Today

Caledonia Community Schools Closed Today

Calvary Christian - Fruitport Closed Today

Canterbury Creek Farm Preschool Closed Today

Care Resources No transportation, day center is open

Careerline Tech Center Closed Today

Carson City-Crystal Area Schools Closed.

Catholic Central H.S. - GR Closed Today

Cedar Creek Twp. Hall Closed Today

Cedar Springs UMC Cedar Springs Community Food Pantry closed

Central Montcalm Public School Closed Today

Chandler Woods Charter Academy Closed Today

Cherry Lane Preschool Closed Today

Childrens Workshop Preschool Closed Today

Chippewa Hills School District Closed.

Christ Our Savior Preschool - Rockford Closed Today

Community Action of Allegan County Closed Today

Comstock Park Public School Closed Today

Comstock Public Schools Closed Today

Cook Arts Center Closed Today

Cook Library Center Closed Today

Coon School Closed Today

Coopersville Head Start Closed Today

Coopersville Public Schools Closed Today

Cornerstone Christian Academy - Fremont Closed Today

Corpus Christi Closed Today

Covenant Christian H.S. - GR Closed Today

Covenant House Academy - GR Closed Today

Covert Public Schools Closed Today

Creative Technologies Academy Closed Today

Cross Creek Charter Academy Closed

Crossroads Bible - GR Morning Women's Bible Study Cancelled

Crossroads Charter Academy Closed Today

Curves - Cedar Springs Closed Today

Curves - Wyoming Closed Today

Decatur Public Schools Closed Today

Delton-Kellogg Schools Closed Today

Dutton Christian School Closed Today

Eagle Crest Charter Academy Closed Today

Eagles Nest Preschool Closed Today

East Grand Rapids Public Schools Closed Today

East Martin Christian School Closed Today

Eastminster Preschool Closed Today

Empire Beauty Schools - GR Delayed 2 hours

Excel Charter Academy Closed Today

Family Outreach Center Closed Today

Fennville Public Schools Closed Today

First United Methodist Church of Holland No AM Bible Study

First United Methodist-GR All day time activities cancelled.

Flat River Academy Closed Today

Forest Hills Public Schools Closed Today

Fountain Street Church - GR All Services Canceled

Freedom Acres School Admin OPEN - Transitions, Stepping Forward, IM Kids are closed.

Fremont Christian School PK-8 Closed Today

Fremont Comm. Rec Center Water Exercise cancelled 11/26

Fremont Public Schools Closed Today

Fruitland Township Hall Delayed 2 hours

Fruitport Community Schools Closed Today

GR Early Discovery Center Closed Today

Galesburg-Augusta Comm. Schools Closed Today

Georgetown UMC Closed Today

Gilda's Club - GR Morning Services Canceled

Gobles Public Schools Closed Today

Godfrey-Lee Public Schools Closed Today

Godwin Heights Public Schools Closed Today

Grace Beginnings Preschool Closed Today

Grace Church Preschool Closed Today

Grand Haven Area Public Schools Closed Today

Grand Haven Christian School Closed Today

Grand Haven Head Start Closed Today

Grand Rapids Adventist Academy Closed Today

Grand Rapids Child Discovery Center Closed Today

Grand Rapids Christian H.S. Closed Today

Grand Rapids Christian Schools Closed Today

Grand Rapids Comm. College Day classes in Kent and Ottawa County are canceled.

Grand Rapids Public Schools Closed Today

Grand River Preparatory H.S. Closed.

Grandville Calvin Christian Schools Closed Today

Grandville Public Schools Closed Today

Grant Christian School Closed Today

Grant Public Schools Closed Today

Greenville Public Schools Closed.

Gull Lake Community Schools Closed Today

Gun Lake Tribe Closed Today

Hackett Catholic Prep Closed Today

Hamilton Community Schools Closed Today

Hands Connected Multicultural ELC Closed Today

Hastings Area Schools Closed Today

Head Start for Kent County Closed Today

Hearts in Motion No morning classes - check back for the afternoon

Hesperia Area Child Dev. Center Closed Today

Hesperia Community Schools Closed Today

Holland Adventist School Closed.

Holland Christian Schools Closed Today

Holland Public Schools Closed Today

Holton Public Schools Closed Today

Holy Spirit Catholic School Closed Today

Holy Trinity Catholic School Closed.

Holy Trinity Luth. Schl. - Wyoming Closed Today

Home School Building - Wyoming All day time activities cancelled.

Hope Academy of West Michigan Closed Today

Hope Prot. Ref. Christian School Closed Today

Hopkins Public Schools Closed Today

Horizon Complex Morning classes and preschool closed.

Hudsonville Christian School Closed Today

Hudsonville Public Schools Closed Today

Immaculate Heart Of Mary School Closed Today

Independent Living Ctr. - Ionia Admin OPEN - Transitions, Stepping Forward, IM Kids are closed.

Innocademy Closed Today

Innocademy - Allegan Campus Closed Today

Ionia County ISD Admin OPEN - Transitions, Stepping Forward, IM Kids are closed.

Ionia Public Schools Closed Today

Jenison Christian Elem. School Closed Today

Jenison Public Schools Closed Today

Jenny Craig - Cedar Springs Closed Today

Kalamazoo Public Schools Closed Today

Kalamazoo Valley Comm. College Groves Campus Open.

Kelloggsville Public Schools Closed Today

Kelly's Kare Community Life Skills Closed Today

Kendall College of Art and Design Closed Today

Kenowa Hills Public Schools Closed Today

Kent Career Tech Center Closed Today

Kent City Community Schools Closed Today

Kent ISD All buildings closed. Only essential staff report.

Kent ISD Educ. Service Ctr. Buildings closed. Only essential staff report.

Kent Innovation High Closed Today

Kent Transition Ctr. Closed Today

Kentwood Public Schools Closed Today

Kids Kampus and Daycare No AM Preschool

Kids Unlimited Activity Center Closed Until 3p

Kidz In Motion Preschool Closed Today

Kinderkirk Preschool Preschool closed, daycare open

Knapp Charter Academy Closed Today

Koinonia Home School Group Closed Today

Lake Michigan Academy Closed Today

Laketon Township Hall Delayed 2 hours

Lakeview Comm. Schools Montcalm Closed Today

Lakewood Public -Lake Odessa Closed Today

Lamont Christian School Closed Today