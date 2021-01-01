Skip Navigation
COLD CASE: Deanie Peters
Crime
40 years later, man charged in Deanie Peters cold case
This is the first arrest in the case since Deanie Peters went missing in 1981.
Deanie Peters
COLD CASE: Deanie Peters
Get the current updates on West Michigan's Cold Case: Deanie Peters
Ada Cascade
36 years after Deanie Peters' disappearance, no closure for family
It's become one of the longest-running mysteries in West Michigan.
Search For Deanie
Justice Network's John Walsh highlights Deanie Peters disappearance
The attention on the case garnered tips from several states.
Metro
Deanie Peters' art hopes of new leads
Can art solve a murder? More than 2,100 Facebook friends think it can.
Local News
Local News
Local News
Local News
Local News
Local News
Local News
Local News
Local News
Metro
Local News
Metro
