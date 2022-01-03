Skip Navigation
January 2022 Pet Gallery
1/25
x
Toto wishing everyone a Happy New Year!
2/25
Kim
Lucky
3/25
x
Winnie and Willow
4/25
x
Snowflake
5/25
Kim
Eddie and Eva are 10 month old rescued brother and sister duo who love to playfully get into mischief, sunbathe in the window and then get lots of loving and cuddles at the end of the day
6/25
Jameson and Taryn
Desmond LOVES watching college football (especially Michigan) and has reluctantly learned to share the spotlight with his new brothers. Even if that means fewer belly rubs.
7/25
x
Addison loves the snow! So she is very excited for this snow storm!
8/25
x
Leia
9/25
x
Toby
10/25
x
Billy, Gertie and Frankie
11/25
Leiny
Leilo was rescued as a baby kitten on the highway on the exit to 36th street. He is a happy cat and loves his grandma !
12/25
Jamey
Nitro loves playing in the snow even with winter storm warnings. Also loves starting the day with 13 On Your Side.
13/25
x
Baxter - we call him Binx for short. We are visiting family here from Dallas TX. Binx loves the snow and his new sweater he got from Gramma at Christmas!
14/25
x
Oakley's favorite season is winter! He loves playing in the snow with his brother Tanner, a 13 year old chocolate lab.
15/25
Amber
Meet Mystic. We adopted her from the Humane Society of West Michigan recently. She is our hospice kitty. She is 12 with renal failure and cancer and some heart issues. We brought her home because we fell in love with her and want her last days to be filled with love. For 12 years old and her struggles she still loves to play and give the love right back to us
16/25
x
Milo is happy his family is home on a snow day. He is enjoying his snow scarf from Winey Dog Crafts.
17/25
Kim
This is Lucky. He's a 6 year beagle and my best friend. Lucky has even saved my life, getting in the way of a knife to protect his Mom. He has the scar and the missing tooth to prove it. He really is a special kind of guy!
18/25
Jessie and Ben
Loki LOVES water! He is always trying to play in the sink, hop in the shower, and help unload the dishwasher!
19/25
x
Toby and Mel
20/25
Sandi
Buddy, a Boston Terrier, loves playing with his ball & Frisbee
21/25
x
Buddy, Molly, and Max are all 12 years old and are all rescues!
22/25
x
Blue and Daisy
23/25
x
Maya
24/25
Paul
This is Oliver he really doesn't like his picture taken but loves to play tug of war with an old sock or his favorite tug toy.
25/25
x
Molly
1
/
25
