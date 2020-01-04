Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Health
Our Michigan Life
Entertainment
Nation World
The Exchange
Community
Trade Up West Michigan
My West Michigan
Features
Latest News Stories
GRPD investigating break-in at Beltline Bar
Police arrest 2 in Van Buren County after watching drug deal
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Gas Prices
13 Weatherball
Latest Weather Stories
13 On Your Side Forecast: Cool with showers
Aerial video reveals scorched landscape from Glass Fire
Sports
Back
Golf
13 On Your Sidelines
MLB
Scholar Athlete of the Week
NASCAR
NHL
NBA
NFL
Latest Sports Stories
Tennis players at French Open rattled by sonic boom
Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with hurt Achilles
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
RSS Feeds
Newsletter
Share
Text Alerts
Latest News Stories
Pelosi and Mnuchin plan last-ditch meeting on virus relief
President Trump & Joe Biden exchange jabs on Twitter after heated debate in Cleveland
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Grand Rapids, MI »
60°
Grand Rapids, MI »
Weather
Closings
Coronavirus
Election Info Center
2020 Voter Guide
Features
13 Loves Pets
13 Reads
Lakeshore
VERIFY
Community Calendar
Contests
Election Results
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com
13 Loves Pets
1/414
Mervin Morley
This is Kitty. Hes 14 years old and loves to poise for pictures. He came in from our backyard and never left.
2/414
Brian Krell
Here is a picture of my little boys Nelson and Willie. They are rescue Linx Siamese
3/414
Rolando Rodriguez
The night before Ivy, Willie and Galliano and were running around, chasing each other and knocking things down. Woke up in the morning with a messy living room while they were relaxing like nothing happened.
4/414
Dan Crofoot
My special pal, Spotty, who loves having me home 24/7!
5/414
Pamela Carlson
Willows inside staying safe from the virus.
6/414
Brian Krell
Here is a picture of my little boy Nelson. He is a rescue Linx Siamese
7/414
Tracy Gunter
We were walking our woods looking for sheds (deer antlers) and after a few hours Deuce was ready for a drink and a swim.
8/414
Dave Warner
Sassy is our rescue pet. She loves the comfort and safety of Home Sweet Home. In this difficult time it is good to remember there's no place like home. Stay Home! Stay Safe! Save Lives!
9/414
Patrick Andress
They are always laying like this. Always looking for each other. Jersey who is the bigger dog is 13 and Teagen is 2.
10/414
Karen Harrington
Maize and Blue just wanted to say choose to make it a great day!. We’ve been very busy helping mom work from home. Hoping all of you “hoomans” are staying safe and staying home with your fur babies. Remember to be kind. Go Blue! Love, Maize and Blue.
11/414
Tonya Schurtz
This is Stewie! She loves her walks every day!! She will sit on the back of the couch buggy me until i take her. Lol she us vary presented.
12/414
Melissa Kent
Mack was rescued by the Bastrop County Animal Shelter in Texas. With Compass Dog Rescue, Bastrop and Compass coordinate to rescue dogs that will be destroyed by giving them another chance to life and a family in Michigan. I registered with Pet Finder but forgot to list Grand Rapids, Michigan and Mack was now with his foster mom in Birmingham, Michigan. But, I could not get this smiley pup face off my mind and we adopted him May 19, 2019. He is a lab mix but had never swam or played in water. After just a few weeks on Gun Lake with us, he is now a true water dog who loves swimming (well maybe wadding) and boating. Our family cannot imagine him not being in our family. Here is a picture of him boating last summer.
13/414
Pat Gilmore
I’m working at home Odin reminds me “mom let’s play”
14/414
Brad Battrtt
A cute photo of my dog Boston Terrier Ollie.
15/414
Louise Nelson
4yrs old Sweet and playful loves to play with squeakiest
16/414
Bobbi Northrup
Copper just looking out the window looking all depressed
17/414
Linda Timmer
This is Ginger, an American Cocker Spaniel. I lost my 13 year old Cocker spaniel in 2017 and I was heart broken. I needed another one to help me heal and Ginger has helped me so much. I love her.
18/414
Haley Foster
Stitch is very energetic and just like Stitch from the movie!
19/414
Melissa Kent
Willow was adopted from a shelter on December 22, 2005. She was nine months old then and spent her entire first nine months in a shelter waiting for her forever family. Well it is April, 2020 and she is now been in our family for 15-years. She was a very shy girl at first but after years with our family, she is outgoing and such a sweetheart. Happy birthday Willow!
20/414
Phylicia Dekker
Spring Chickens...I mean Cats. Dexter, Schmidt and Dean found their favorite sunspot and don’t plan on moving!!
21/414
Barbara Kracht
Bela is part maine coon and is growing rapidly. He is now 6 months old and such a joy. We haven't had a pet for quite a while, so we are in love again
22/414
Cathie Collins
Gus says stay home and be safe. Spend time with your pets.
23/414
Kim Gragg
Zeus enjoying a long hike and the sunshine.
24/414
Dakota Hruskach
My 1 year old puppy Mox, he is absolutely the sweetest dog you could ever meet! And hes so Handsome!
25/414
Bill Roche
Emery was a shelter cat at the Muskegon Humane Society. He came from the home of a cat hoarder. He is a great cat and a quick learner.
26/414
Courtney Arnold
This is Bella from Norton Shores. She loves to play fetch and cuddle with her favorite people. She has separation anxiety so she is loving having her family home all day with her ❤
27/414
Charity Allman
Koko and Summer, two pampered pooches.
28/414
Shane Parrish
My daughter Gabby was outside tossing a ball to Barley when they decided to rest on the rock in the side yard and enjoy a good book.
29/414
Dawn Brady
My granddogs, Kipper at the groomers last year around Easter. He’s a grumpy bunny.
30/414
Flea Greene
Hazel aka hay hay she is blue heeler mixed with a blue tick beagle she loves her lamb lamb when her mom gets home she screams like hay hay from moana because she is so happy to see her.
31/414
Ben Rewa
Barkley loves to go for walks!
32/414
Dawn Dietrich
Our dog Louie has been such a joy to us. He is known to drop rocks on your foot to get you to throw them. He brings it back every time. He swallowed one and it got lodged in his small intestine. Cost us a small fortune but he is worth it
33/414
Kayla Pence
Smoke man is my 90 lbs German Shepherd that loves a good sunrise and sunset we both enjoy the solitude of our backyard woods
34/414
Mallory Johnson
Silva is the best dog . He protects our three kids and gives lots of kisses
35/414
Larry & Lisa Kasmauski
Half sisters 7 years apart. Pebbles is on top, Peanut is on bottom.
36/414
Torey Grunwell
This is my family cottage and Coady lake in Coral. Million dollar sunsets with beautiful pets!
37/414
Scott Visscher
Maya is a 3 year old Black Lab
38/414
Sherry Visscher
We rescued Charlie from under a Pine tree by McDonalds in Zeeland as a kitten. she was in very rough shape but we nursed her back to health and now she is perfect.
39/414
Susan Oklad
She is beautiful and also destroyed our back yard all by herself
40/414
Julie MacKay
Vinnie Bunz is wanting to go out on the boat. Hurry up summer!
41/414
Makayla Boertman
Mavis getting her exercise
42/414
Melissa Vinton
Our 8 week old Cocker Spaniel “King”
43/414
Karen Brandel
A mama squirrel communicating with Zephyr and Eskimo through the door.
44/414
Taylor Moes
Today Cooper took a trip to the fire department today to bring a little joy and say thank you for all they are doing for us during this hard time!
45/414
Ann Allan
Charlie is such a handsome boy. He likes having his picture taken.
46/414
Melissa Harmon
After My Prince Charlie went to the Rainbow Bridge, these Two Saved My Life!!!
47/414
Felicia DuMonte
This is our handsome boy Kai! Helping us get some things done outside :)
48/414
Katherine Couturier
Captain Scrappy just loves boating and can't wait to get back out on his boat ! He is a true Grand Haven boater!
49/414
Jenifer Betteridge
After losing our 219 lb. Saint Bernard last November, we went on a new adventure. Meet Axel Clay. Our 15 week old, French Bulldog and our reason to find joy through the darkness. Axel loves belly rubs, walks in his backpack, carrots, snuggles and learning tricks .
50/414
Susan Silvis
Codi John Silvis does not like this Quarantine but he does love MSU football and hopes they will be back on the field this fall.
51/414
Jeana Schuitman
Annie is a two year old golden doodle who took a “field trip” to my first grade classroom to grab some things for remote teaching. She loves to go on adventures, play with water and cuddle. Anywhere there is people, Annie loves to be. We are not sure she knows she’s a dog and not a person!
52/414
Cody Kempen
This is Snoopy, he’s just about 13 years old. He likes to sit on the floor right in front of where you’re sitting, which makes it hard to get up. He looked up at me so I took the opportunity to snap a picture. He hates having his picture taken so it was a photo op I couldn’t pass up.
53/414
Kaleigh Batka
He's my therapy cat and his nickname is Mr. Sweetface! He loves to be cuddled and always wanted attention. I love him! He keeps me happy!
54/414
Mike Doyle
I live in Holland and I love to sleep!
55/414
Lauron Myers
Leo is truly one of a kind! He was a rescue from the Kent County Animal Shelter and we brought him home in March 2015. There are some superstitions around black cats but they are not true! Black cats are fantastic and very unique in character. We think Leo secretly wants to be a dog, he plays fetch, begs for food, meows at birds, and he also thinks he’s very dapper, per his tie shown in the picture. He is very loved by our whole family and we are so blessed to have him a part of our home!
56/414
Phoenix Noelle
We recently replaced all of our smoke detectors to be safe, and they came with dust protectors...or cat-sized shower caps? I don’t know!!!
57/414
Steve Smith
Rudy is my boy. He came into my life in 2010 and has been a great companion. After losing my first dog, Scooter, after 13 years, Rudy reminded me how much a pet means to us pet lovers. Hard to believe he will be 10 in September. Love ya Rudy.
58/414
Gretchen Szotko
He got scared and stood up like a meerkat.
59/414
Gretchen Szotko
Sherman was looking at us to go outside...he loves the outdoors!
60/414
Ruth Schaub
Munchkin is a puppy mill rescue.
61/414
Linzie Tiffany
Mr. Gibbs loves being out in our sun room every afternoon soaking up the rays.
62/414
Dan Packard
Took Hank, and SunnyBea, on a walk at Muskegon State Park. On the way back, we stopped along the shore of Lake Michigan and I was able to capture this picture of Hank viewing the lake.
63/414
Andrea Kalcec
Don't we all feel like this sometimes!! Brighter days ahead!!!
64/414
Jessica Dibble
Daisy is confused why her hoomans are always home now during her nap time!
65/414
CYNTHIA LILLIE
She was trying to sleep.
66/414
Maddy McGill
My POA mare, Heidi!
67/414
Susan Blumberg
Mid-step Myrtle decided to take a nap in his new home.
68/414
Gabbie Blumberg
Jasper is begging for Linguini Alfredo.
69/414
Gabbie Blumberg
Bear is napping on the fuzziest blanket in the house in the sun.
70/414
CYNTHIA LILLIE
Buddy gets so happy when it is milk bone time.
71/414
Robert and Melissa Wolcott
This is Vinny 2 1/2 year old Doberman.
72/414
Robin Bilinsky
This is London enjoying the beautiful sunshine.
73/414
Peter Franklin
Just got him about three weeks ago. He is now about two months old and his daily routine consists of; play, eat, sleep, potty, and repeat. He is a lot of fun and is currently going through his "terrible twos" and is into everything.
74/414
Susan Bomers
The story is - Coronavirus - wear masks, stay home, stay safe, stay healthy. I found this old mask and took the picture!
75/414
Melisa Miller
Lizzie likes to be close to her Mom.
76/414
Lori Ondersma
Millie and Ziggy have only known each other about 3 months but they are becoming best friends in our new blended family.
77/414
Lacey Heiss
A recent visit to the vet, had her second guessing if she wanted to go near her doctor!
78/414
Russ Byers
Josi loves her bed, but she won't share it.
79/414
Jennifer Hickman
Easter bunny Marley (11 years old) with her adorable basket from Ebby’s Pet Bakery in Spring Lake.
80/414
Mary Spoelma
Luna likes to get a drink from the bathroom sink and knocks the Kleenex box off to get my attention.
81/414
Grace Miller
Tucker doesn't mind the "stay at home" order, but he still hates Monday!
82/414
Chuck Stuhan
This chair belonged to my great uncle. Dates back to 1938. I refinished it and now Tink assumes it belongs to him. He often takes his nap in "his chair". Tink is a 2 year old Yorkie with a loud mouth.
83/414
Ryan Smith
My Fur Babies
84/414
Stacey Smith
I was trying to complete a 1000 piece puzzle. Our cat, Parker thought he would help me.
85/414
Jan Sartorius
My cat, Roy, interacting with a tree frog that was on the other side of the window. They were practicing social distancing. lol
86/414
Gina Ponder
I lost you 9 yrs ago and I've never gotten over it. You were my baby boy. I will always love you and you'll never be forgotten.
87/414
Melanie Inman
This quarantine thing is RUFF!!
88/414
Sebastian Chaires
There really isn’t a story to this photo it’s just one of my favorite photos I have taken of my dog Jake.
89/414
Felicia Greene
The white one is Jordan and the Black one is Axel. They are 5 years old. Their from the same liter. Their brothers, even though you can’t tell. Jordan is a very calm dog and Axel is our boy who knocks everything down with his wiggly butt.
90/414
Mary Ruth Morningstar
ehya Rozene (Precious Rose) in Native American, is our 15-year-old Valentine’s Day birthday Golden Retriever. She has such a zest for life and still goes on walks. She loves the outdoors, especially swimming.
91/414
Lynette Bowser
Rosie and my son had just finished playing pretty hard. That’s why her tongue is hanging out. 😜
92/414
Jen Betteridge
Axel, our 15 month old French Bulldog found joy in the falling flakes that blanketed our landscapes .
93/414
Keith Boreham
Not social distancing. Our Bourke parakeets, Echo, Paisley, and Willow are "in it together". Most people haven't seen pink parakeets before.
94/414
Ann Gallagher
Ever seen a snail's mouth before? Our Mystery Snail "Dorian" says hello.
95/414
Edward Adams
First Day at Lake Michigan with our adopted cockatoo, Bella.
96/414
Molly VanderRoest
Keina LOVES hammocking, she will just sit there, smell the air, and watch people pass by. We are ready for some warmer weather again!
97/414
Karen Pretty
Libby and Jake. These two live for each other. They play together all the time.
98/414
Amy Peterson
Chillin' on the couch with our fluffy
99/414
Elizabeth Ladd
We were bored and I was spraying pink hair spray in my kids hair and we decided that are dog, Woodson wanted some as well! He is loving having everyone home!!
100/414
Natalie Johnson
Pinto Bean, adopted from Muskegon Humane Society, July 2019 Name : Natalie Johnson.
101/414
Gin Oakley
Kip's mother was rescued and brought to a local shelter before he and his siblings were born. It was love at first sight for me and this little guy, and he's been a great comfort now as we stay home. We can't imagine life without him. I'm happy to say that his mother and 4 siblings were adopted as well.
102/414
Jenifer Betteridge
2020 fashionistas: My friend made these face masks for us to wear at our business . Axel tried one on fur size !!
103/414
Danielle Riggs
These four little fur babies are the love of my life. They make me smile and laugh every day. I’m getting ready to write a little book about them. I’m very excited. Task, monkey butt, Chaya,Lola ❤️❤️🐾🐾
104/414
Sara Cousineau
Kitty saying "Hiiiiiiii!" :)
105/414
Betty Pyatt
Lizzy, likes to be in the middle of everything!
106/414
Diane Wentworth
Lady came into our yard last summer. She was still there when it decided to get cold. She was so thin and scraggly. I brought her in. She's now fixed, chipped and stays indoors. She's an amazing cat.
107/414
Michelle Thomas
Lily is a 1 year old King Charles Spaniel who loves to steal her sister's large bone, who is a 6 month old Siberoan Husky. She decided it was good to take the bone all the way upstairs to bed, and she did make it! Big puppy eyes and all, what a work out.
108/414
Jillian Durante
Mildred and Morty are all ears, always hanging on our ever word!
109/414
Brenda Hilliker
Brotherly love❤ Jasper and Duncan
110/414
Sondra Lindsay
I think I’ll just sit here for a minute
111/414
Debby Owsinski
My daughter rescued Remi from a shelter when he was 8 months old. He had been abandoned by another family. He is the sweetest, cuddliest, most well behaved dog! He is greatly loved!
112/414
Diane Martisius
Clair loves TV 13, so do we!
113/414
Chloe Feather
Baxter loves all the warm weather and chilling out in the grass. He likes to watch and study his environment. Just another day in the sun for him.
114/414
Paige Wrona
We adopted Bella from the clear the shelters by Bissell before Christmas time. She was a dog that came from a shelter down in Tifton Tennessee. She’s three years old and we just finished her heartworm treatment She is a energetic, loving, and fun Dog who loves chasing bunnies. She loves walks and laying in the sunshine with her stuffed toy Rudy.
115/414
Candy Brus
While walking the Paul Henry Thornapple Trail in Middleville, I took this picture of a male and female tree swallow practicing safe distancing!
116/414
Jack Rabidue
This is Gabby, she's a 1 1/2 year old shitz u.
117/414
Terry Bennett
Had a busy day and I'm worn out!
118/414
Jack Rabidue
Gabby with pacifier. Gabby is a year and 8 months old shitz-u.
119/414
Debra Myers
My little buddy, he brings me so much joy everyday no
120/414
Maureen Madrid-Wilson
This is what happens when I step inside for a minute... they are never far behind me❤️
121/414
Ashley Poll
Doby is a rescue cat and is very calm and friendly.
122/414
Amanda Nassif
Blaiza is a 9 year old pitbull mix. She is listening, can you tell!!!
123/414
Sue Richards
Meet Otto, he is a Bernefie who loves water and fishing :)
124/414
Laura Miller
Miss Daisy Mae put herself to bed after her visit to the vet for Her vaccines. Such a sweet little girl.
125/414
Nicole Gibbs
Wood processing supervisor! Meet our beautiful Rottweiler, Chevelle! She loves to sit on the stump and watch daddy process the wood!
126/414
Clinton Zimmerman
Bruce is a 10 month old sphynx kitten. Loves treats, cuddles and staying warm.
127/414
Eva Flores
Roo walked the dunes at Silver Lake to watch the sunset.
128/414
Jennifer Rinard
I’m an essential worker but I had the day off so my pit bull mix, Alaska, decided she wanted to relax and cuddle with her mommy!
129/414
Karen Bridges
Just Chillin! This is Buddy. He loves going outside cruising the yard checking everything out, but his favorite thing to do is sleep. Don't know what I'd do without him. Hes a very lovable boy!
130/414
Ali Sines
This is our 1-year-old rescue pup, Ozwald Summertime, and he believes naps are the key to fighting quarantine blues!
131/414
Michelle Tackmann
This our two year old rescue, Sammy. He is super sweet and loves to snuggle. He is loving having his family home during the stay home, stay safe, quarantine.
132/414
Meredith Vedder
I adopted Indigo when he was 8 weeks old. I thought having a cat meant having a low maintenance pet. Indigo is definitely not low maintenance. Even the vet says he has more dog-like qualities than cat. In this photo he is asking me to throw his toy so he can run and fetch it. We play this game all day long. He hates to be left alone too.
133/414
Andrea Posvistak
My little girl was just laying on the couch watching TV and then our family Pittbull jumped up on the couch and scooted in rt next to her to lay down....next thing you know I looked up and she was staring at him and says "Let me give you a smooch Blue"....it was priceless....love the look on his face...like "awe shux, ok... big smile!
134/414
Jim n Sue Harryman
Golden puppy loves to play and sleep.
135/414
Megan Kolberg
This is my brother Ryan's dog, Bentley. Ryan is an essential worker and has to continue to go to work through this pandemic. Bentley goes to work with Ryan every day and now that all employees must wear a mask, Bentley does too....at least for the picture!
136/414
Joe & Jennifer Stine
Winston loves walking the trails at Ludington State Park
137/414
Lily and Daisy
They love to take me for a walk!
138/414
Rachael Kitchen
Dozer is a Miniture Doberman Pincher. He's eight years-old and loves to snuggle and play. Miniature Pinchers are great little dogs, perfect size for picking up and loving on.
139/414
Scott Volkmann
Our son Brady wasn’t feeling well in the winter and Rory was trying to make him feel better by sitting on him. Rory will be 2 in May.
140/414
Rachel Dever
This is Lena an 8 week old beagle/corgi mix. She was born with a crooked paw, because of this she walks more on her elbow making her lean to the side. This doesn’t stop her from chasing after the goats or wrestling with the bigger dogs. She loves running around the farm and being held.
141/414
Julia Dufon
Templeton loves everyone and everyone loves him. Bernise mountain dog. Going to Pentwater Michigan his summer home.
142/414
Randy & Sue Nagle
This is Gizmo and Cosmo. These two boys are brothers, and what one doesn’t think of the other one does. They will do anything for a treat and they are lost without each other!❤️
143/414
Pegeen Jensen
While I was getting ready for another day of remote teaching, my cat Jessie decided to fill in for me! Of course I can’t guarantee that he’ll stay awake!
144/414
Gina Cihacz
Dare (Daragan) is my nearly 10 year old Redbone Coonhound (on the bottom) and Rian is our nearly 2 year old Treewalker Coonhound
145/414
Monica Lapointe
Ever since my paw-parents let me try a veggie chip - this is the face they get whenever I see them out again.
146/414
Cindi Mitchell
Jake is a fearless Chihuahua! He is loving all the attention he's getting during our stay at home time.
147/414
Mel Hamstra
Out for a walk enjoying the Pure Michigan sunset ☀️
148/414
Jim Morse
Stormy & Jackie! These dogs have done more for me than I have done for them, they are both boys. Me and my family have had them less than a year (8 months), but they are brothers and felt that they couldn't be broken up. They are 4 years old and I struggle with anxiety, shaking of the hands, and just general stress. These guys help calm that in me. They are full of energy and love to sit on your lap to cuddle anytime of the day or night.
149/414
Michael Matrone
Our Weimaraner “Stone” at Muskegon State Park
150/414
Pamela Robinson
Bentley is my ride or die. He is a very loving partner and he is always glad to see me and hates when I have to leave without him.
151/414
Julie Wassink
This is our new puppy, Lugnut. He is 11 month old monter.
152/414
Brittany Gundy
This is Newton! He is a mini pig with a not so mini appetite! His favorite snack is watermelon, and he loves belly rubs.
153/414
Janice Proctor
Cody is waiting for his Dad to come home from work.
154/414
Lillian Meaney
Donut the Dragon frolicking (and snacking) in the dandelions. She enjoys lounging in the yard, sunbathing, and garden fresh salads.
155/414
Shelly Przybylek
Our Remington boy is like one of our kiddos. He has to have his pillow and blanket at night and only sleeps on the couch.
156/414
Pamela Robinson
Bentley says,"wash your paws don't touch your face "
157/414
Starr Crofoot
No you can't fold the laundry! Description : Cupid Hemi Cuda The puppy couldn't resist a warm basket of laundry!
158/414
Beckie Hunter
Yukon, my hiking buddy!
159/414
Dawn Epplett
Forrest in his favorite chair looking for a snack!!
160/414
Dawn Epplett
Bubba enjoying his favorite activity, watching TV!!
161/414
Christopher Drake
This is Sissy, she was recused as a stray 5 years ago when she was just a Kitten. Here she is sleeping in a baby crib with stuffed animals.
162/414
Tabitha Huntley
I was letting my puppy, Ziggy play with my gerbil,snowball and then before I knew it he climbed into the cage and I took the pic right as he was looking at him and I took it at an angle where it looked like they were kissing lol😂😂😂
163/414
Jackie Wierengo
Kip is 5 today! -birthday 5/5/15. He is registered therapy dog who loves small children.
164/414
Sue Buckhalter
This is Dixie, this is where she plants herself, she used to do this with my husband until he recently passed. I believe she still misses him.
165/414
Jill Rempalski
This is Bo. He showed up on our door step 10 years ago. We took him in and he has been such a blessing. Although he can be a little naughty, we love him so very much.
166/414
Ella Bristow
Skoga. He comes with us everywhere.
167/414
Kim Boersen
This is Kenny, he is an almost 9 yr old American Bulldog. I feel like this look lately is saying "Really humans?! Do you have to be around ALL the time? Your messing up my nap schedule!"
168/414
Julie Anderson
Layla loves to be outside. This is the look I got when I told her it was going to possibly snow on "Mother's Day". She getting used to warmer weather.
169/414
Amanda Roberts
Dallas. He was close to going to the shelter when I saw him for the first time. He had been abandoned as a pup and the home he was left at was not prepared or willing to keep a large, VERY energetic puppy permanently (they were however taking excellent care of him while he was there). I immediately fell in love with his smile and eagerness to make me happy. We decided on a “trial run” before committing...we hadn’t had a dog since our beloved black lab had passed years ago. Within an hour our whole family was in love with him and there was no way he was going anywhere but home with us❤️ This pic is of him living his best life during a trip to Mackinac Island. He loves going on adventures!
170/414
Auston Gross
Midge hikes Lighthouse Trail. 4 month old pup does 5.1 mile hike (with breaks!). LOVED the sand dunes!
171/414
Deana Gregoire
Lucy snuck outside and I couldn’t help but take a picture of her and the sunflowers.
172/414
LAURIE LONE
Flash is my adopted Chiweenie that I rescued at 9 years old.
173/414
Kim Brown
Barkley's favorite sleeping position is on his back!
174/414
Melissa Secor
While we are missing the energy of Tulip Time, we are still trying to enjoy the beauty of our great town!!! Little Lucy loves to tip toe through the tulips!!!!
175/414
John Marino
The 3 Amigos: These three do not always get along, but on this day they did. The Pug is Cloe, the cat is Thomas and the other is Boba Fet.
176/414
Teri Schrock
Our Jade can do anything! She can mow the lawn, drive the car, catch a fish and make out the shopping list while enjoying a cup of coffee.
177/414
Kim Gross
Maddie wakes up to our morning alarm and gets her morning treats before we start our morning routine. She's been a domesticated cat since finding her in a FREE box outside our local meat market. Maddie loves to be brushed and loves belly rubs. She's part Himalayan and Ragdoll.
178/414
Jo Ellen Young
Kashi was a rescue that has lived with us for 3 years now. She is a Korat, the Korat is a natural breed, and one of the oldest stable cat breeds. Originating in Thailand they are very intelligent and vocal.
179/414
Pat Tomorsky
Susie and Pepper are the best of friends. Shadow not quite so much. Look hard and you can see Shadow’s eyes under the bed.
180/414
Tom Hofman
RJ’s first time outside in public on a leash.
181/414
Tonya Schurtz
Stewie just got home from groomer.
182/414
Marika Gould
This face will make you smile
183/414
Jane Scott
My very best friend...
184/414
Renee Huntoon
Quarantine is getting the best of my humans.....they’ve started dressing me up!
185/414
Lylah Clark
My shitzu that loves to be held and cuddled and likes her picture taken.
186/414
Karina Ernst
Wiley! This little pup was adopted by us at a shelter at 4 months he is now 10 months. We love this little boy but he can be a monster. But he can be very sweet. He is very playful and energetic, but he can also be cuddly and sleep a lot.
187/414
Jennifer Sroka-Woodcock
Lucy and Linus love their giggle balls!
188/414
Paige Darling
Neela, she’s highly confused as to why we won’t let her out of the car to see grandma.
189/414
Beth Hernandez
Niko and Chloe on Lake Michigan when visiting Ludington. They love to swim!!
190/414
Mark Stephens
Blanca was a rescue. 1 1/2 years ago. Mac is a goldendoodle that is 2 years old, They keep each other and their human parents moving.
191/414
Abbagail Huntly
Sissy! She loves her picture taken.
192/414
Ruth Aldridge
Bailey came to us in 2012, No bigger than a softball. She enjoys her belly rubs , loves her huge balls bigger than she. When she is done playing... belly rubs. Anything she does ends in a belly rub. We have been inseparable, she goes where I go .
193/414
Jodi Clayton
4 year old Dug, just chillin during quarantine in Wyoming Michigan.
194/414
Keith Durnell
When Lucy hears a little bit of thunder she becomes a 65 lb lap dog.
195/414
Abbagail Huntly
Sadie asking - Are you going to eat all that?
196/414
Kathie Holden
Dog Mom: Murphey do you want to go outside? Murphey: No, I would rather hang out here on the couch!
197/414
Cookie Dyer
VeraPearl is a Chi-Pom and loves everyone. She does not like walks.
198/414
Caitlyn Bulthuis
This is Lincoln. He is a sweet little pit bull who loves to curl up on the couch.
199/414
Janis Stuhan
My "Tinkie Tu Tu" turns 2! Here he is at his birthday party.
200/414
Chad Plaggemeyer
A dog and her ball.
201/414
Alison Albin
Please meet Hazel, the best kitty in the world! She loves this time of year. Her favorite pass times include napping in the sun, napping in the laundry, and finding her next napping location. She comes when she’s called and is the most loving animal I’ve ever met. Hazel we love you!!
202/414
Rebecca Eversole
Kiki: She loves to play fetch and play with lazer light.
203/414
Scott Overly
Mr. E Otis: He just can’t wait for the warmer weather coming in the rain to go away so he can go out and play.
204/414
David Prusinski
Both rescues. Brodie on left from Detroit and Milkshake on right from New Orleans. Brodie is saying "This stay at home order is for the dogs."
205/414
Judy Kurylowicz
Meet Mr.Blue and Chester Mr Blue is all white which makes The other Chester.
206/414
Mel Hamstra
The 3 best friends out for their walk. Turbo, Diesel and Busch.
207/414
Jezica Matrone- Jones
8 week old red Merle Aussie pup.
208/414
Lisa Fleury
Wiener Schnitzel loves to “help” with laundry.
209/414
Sarah Hampton
Izzy came to see Nevaeh, who passed away May 8, 2018. She would have loved her!
210/414
Jaiden Shap
Loki is a weird but spunky dog that loves to play and be your cuddle bug.
211/414
Marlene Eaton
Gretta is the Mom, Anna is her baby. They are the best dogs ever. I bought Gretta because of her beauty and decided to raise puppies. They are the light of my life and keep me young!
212/414
Pat Tomorsky
Jenna “the dog” and Lucy “the cat” tolerate each other.
213/414
Colleen Marihugh
Freeloader is our 18 year old male cat that we rescued. Freeloader loves everyone especially those that feeds him. He is an eating machine.
214/414
Jeff Miller
This is Bailey, She is about 20 months old.. She loves to play with her Frisbee. We adopted her Kent Humane Society of West Michigan.
215/414
Judy Carnley
Cinnamon is a shy but funny rabbit and is a cuddle bug. It was a really windy day with the weather so warm and I caught her at the moment where Cinnamon is loving the breeze while smiling
216/414
Amy Wildie
Once I put the flag on the picnic table, I couldn't keep Bo and Tessa off the table, I think they liked the flag flapping in the wind.
217/414
Jacjee Blouch
This is Sheba. She will be 2 in June. Rescued her from Humane Society. She loves to watch the birds, squirrels and chipmunks
218/414
Michelle Thomas
Memorial day pool party for the doggies. Lilly and Luna Love to play in the water. They think those painted on fish will swim for them at any moment, they are sure of it!
219/414