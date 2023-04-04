Skip Navigation
April 2023 Pet Gallery
Jen
Axel loves babies , cuddle , braunschweiger, stealing socks and staying two steps behind his mama .
Olivia and Ethan
Peter likes exploring new places and having his treats before dinner.
Kelsey
Lucky and Chat love playing with toys, and causing trouble
Rick
Benni loves walking in the woods and chasing squirrels
The Manting's
This is Winston, eleven year old American short hair cat. He was a rescue kitty. He loves treats and playing with his Pomeranian cousins.
Malone Family
This is Willie ..15 yrs old.. loves taking his walks.
Robert and Carrie
Connor is a 3 year old Labrador and he loves swimming, fetch and hogging the bed.
