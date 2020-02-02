February 2020 - 13 Loves Pets

Lilly loves to play at the park and walk on the trails. This is Lilly at the park.
02/16
Max came from Alabama when he was not quite 6-weeks-old. He passed away at 13 years old. Forever in our hears.
03/16
GraceAnne is our beloved rescued Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. After recently undergoing surgery to successfully remove a very aggressive cancer., she remains happy and chill and loves being our “Velcro pet”.
04/16
: Savannah is our 9-year-old Malte-tsu who adores Christmas as much as any kid. She loves her brother and sister and enjoys stealing their toys every chance she gets. But, barking at deer and squirrels and bunnies playing in the backyard are her favorite sports, and she gets frustrated that they stay out of her reach.
05/16
Napoleon is our nearly 15-year-old Golden Retriever. He agrees that age is just “a number" and is still quite active. In spite of the telltale white face, he enjoys fetching his toys and running with his two “sisters”.
06/16
This is Gus! He is an 8-year-old Doberman/Beagle mix and he is our entire world!
07/16
Mattie is a Certified Therapy Cat. We go to libraries and the kids read to her. She just loves it.
08/16
Willow, Annie andRusko!!! Friends hanging out on the deck!!!
09/16
Silver lab pup, Daisy Mae, is our best friend.
10/16
Kenai, (front and center) trying to to get big brother, Koda, to play a bit more this morning while I try to finish watching 13 ON YOUR SIDE. :) Koda would rather relax.
11/16
Peanut is a Certified Therapy Dog. She participates in reading with kids at libraries and schools. Lots of the kids love to read to Peanut.
12/16
Greetings from the balcony in the barn!
13/16
We found Boo at a Bissell sponsored Pet Adoption fest at the Delta Plex two years ago. We instantly fell in love with her. She came at a time when we still mourned the loss of our beloved Taiga, a French Brittany, that we had for 13 years. Boo has filled our lives with the special love that only a dog can give.
14/16
His name is Kent and he is a Russian blue.. i was leaving one day and this is how he was.. Very playful.
15/16
This is Abigail last year during a power outage. She had on her coat and was snuggled down under the blankets on the coach. She is a three year old Jack Russell Terrier.
16/16
Clover, my 13-year-old baby came and posed for me. She is my emotional support animal. I am handicapped...Love Her...