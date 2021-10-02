Skip Navigation
February 2021 Pet Gallery
1/169
Blake and Kiely
Bailey is a 4 year old Australian Shepherd and loves long walks on the beach and playing tug-of-war.
2/169
Mike Kathan
Albert (8 months) and Gabby (3 years). Both are labs and they love laying by the fire
3/169
Andy and Kelly Davis
Alex Marie is 20 years old and is a true diva.
4/169
Jay's parents
This is Jay Plyburn's (Morning Anchor) 4 legged sister - Angel! She still lives in Jay's hometown of West Virgina with Jay's parents.
5/169
Sheena
Athena is 3 months old and loves to cuddle.
6/169
Rita Chandonnet
Baxter is a Mastiff/German Shepard mix, he is 4 years old. He loves to be told how handsome he is and is a very social guy.
7/169
Enrique Reyes
Bella is a 10 week old Aussie/Pit mix and loves her chew toys.
8/169
Kathy
Benito is a 3 year old Tabby Cat. We love his innocent look, his halo is held up by horns. Lol
9/169
Steven and Lisa Clapp
Bentley will be 3 yrs old in April and is a Maltese. He loves to snuggle and he is very smart...in order to get treats he will trick us by scratching at the door to go outside and potty when he is actually just going outside and standing on the porch for a couple minutes. He knows if we think he went potty then he will get a treat! Also at just 5-1/2 lbs he thinks he is the boss!
10/169
John Doe
11/169
Tina Miles
Boomer is a 2 1/2 year old Beagle mix and is just the sweetest.
12/169
Jenny VanDenHeuvel
Brandy is an 11 year old Pomeranian who loves to get her morning snuggles in while I have my coffee in the morning. She's still very spry for her age and loves to chase squirrels in the back yard.
13/169
Desiree Wireman
Brutus is a 7 year old Australian shepherd mix. Brutus was a rescue dog, Brutus was found under a porch in the wintertime as a baby. Now he's happy in a warm loving home.
14/169
Mary Wilde
Buddy loves to be cleaned by Oliver but when Buddy is laying down and Oliver comes by him and turns over Buddy is gone, he doesn't know Oliver just wants to play. Buddy of course has to be petted when he sees Oliver is on my lap. They are both very sweet and lots of good company for me
15/169
Mike and Penny Luce
This our rescue dog Buddy. He is a Carine Terrier/Jack Russel mix and he is going on 8 yrs old. He minds so well, he likes to go for rides with us. He suffers from separation anxiety. He is great comfort and joy. He is our friend and part of the family. He was just waking up in this picture. He sleeps under the covers in bed.
16/169
Christina Baur
17/169
Cali Eisenlohr
Charlie is a 2 year old Zuchon and is begging Stewart, the cat, to come out and play!
18/169
Nancy Jordan
Chet was adopted from Pound Buddies 11 years ago. He is an 11 1/2 year old Australian Cattle Dog Mix that loves to play Frisbee.
19/169
Rachel Jansen
Chloe is a 13 year old Chihuahua Terrier mix who watches 13 On Your Side EVERY morning and loves to dress up for the holidays.
20/169
Kathy Talis
Clareese is 6yrs old we think Maine coon. Our most recent rescue. Very affectionate and queen of the house.
21/169
Gregory
Clyde is about 3 years old and is very social. He gets upset when his owner leaves and cries for him to return. He does not care for chicken or tuna fish but LOVES mustard and drinks almond milk!
22/169
Tony and Deb
Cocoa is a 6 year old rescue shih tzhu/ pappilion mix who loves to chase deer out of the yard and strut like a boss afterwards.
23/169
Kim and Dave Shelton
Darla is a 5 year old Chihuahua mix.
24/169
Karen Harig
Dora is 3 years old, is a tripod, and loves St. Patrick's Day.
25/169
Brenda Olechnowicz
Dozer is a 5 year old Australian Cattle dog who loves being my at-home co-worker and supervises me all day!
26/169
Jason Edgerly
Duke is a long-haired Weimaraner and is a therapy dog in training.
27/169
Kennedy Thornton
Dusty is a 2 year old chinchilla and is very affectionate and her favorite treat is bee pollen.
28/169
Tim and Suzanne Fennema
Eddie is a 3 year old Irish Jack Russell Terrier and he loves to play ball and sleep next to the fireplace.
29/169
Summer
Ellie May is a 3 year old pocket beagle who is funny and loves to go on rides
30/169
Adam
Esmeralda is a lazy 2 year old house cat who loves her naps!
31/169
Amy Pennington
Fantasia is a 2 year old Welsh Cob! She's very curious, affectionate and beautifully athletic❤️
32/169
The Dyer Family
Frank is a golden retriever who loves swimming and lounging in his robe.
33/169
Scot
34/169
Konlee
Gear is a 12 year old deaf boxer who is not a fan of the snow.
35/169
Aaron Shupe and Angel Allred
Gibson is an American Staffordshire Terrier. Just turned 4 years old. She is super affectionate and loves walks and car rides! She LOVES kids and likes to give kisses to anyone who is willing to receive them!
36/169
Michele Greer
Both Gidget and Lola are Cocker Spaniels. The girls love chasing a ball, chewing deer antlers, any snacks they can get, and napping where they’re not supposed to.
37/169
Irene Barnes
Gigi is a 7 month old Golden Retriever.
38/169
Rickie M.
Gracie is 5 years old and loves to play tug-of-war.
39/169
Kolter Poore
40/169
Tim and Linda Howells
Jackson is a 7 month old Cavalier King Charles and is an avid hiker and cuddler.
41/169
Melissa and Brian Bosak
Jax is a 1 year old Cockapoo who likes to sit like a bunny to get attention.
42/169
James Harroun
Jaxx is a Golden retriever who loves to ride Snowmobiles in the winter and Sea-Doos in the summer.
43/169
Pam Phillips
Jazzi Jax is a 6 year old Labradoodle. She adores everyone she meets. I love how she loves everyone. If only humans could love like a dog. She is my heart.
44/169
Terrie and Troy Newton
Johnny is 6 1/2 yr old Newfoundland who loves his humans and is spoiled rotten.
45/169
Trish Boomsma
46/169
Angela
Keaton is elderly - approximately 12-13 years old, a rescue, and a serious guy. Keaton was once offered a modeling job.
47/169
Fred Cox
Kitty is 7 years old and likes to talk and thinks he owns the house.
48/169
Madison Blauwkamp
Leo was adopted from Harbor Humane Society. Leo can not wait to go on an outdoor adventure with family. He enjoys watching birds and cuddle time with his mom.
49/169
Cozette Thomas
Lincoln is a 5 year old Golden Retriever who is a foodie like his mother and one of his favorite snacks is apples with peanut butter.. he thinks he is human!!
50/169
Angela and Jacklyn
Obby was found at a pumpkin patch LingLing was found outside our house during a storm.
51/169
Bill and Barb Foster
52/169
Rhonda Takens
Mack and Shantilly jumped in the front seat and were ready for a ride. Look at the smile on Tilly's face!
53/169
Jack
Two rescued pets enjoying the good life!
54/169
Amy and Marlene
Maeli on the left, female Havanese 1 year old. Sammy on the right, male shih tzu 1 1/2 year old
55/169
Michele Greer
Marlow is an 11 month old English Bulldog and loves napping in the sun, short walks on the beach, and an occasional snack.
56/169
Julienne LaMadline
Maverick is a 3 year old German Shepherd and has his very own Instagram page
57/169
Jim Elliott
Mo is a 3 year old French Bulldog and can't wait for Spring.
58/169
Laurie and Chris Karas
Whenever we grab our phone - they are all ready to pose! Moxy is a year old and full of moxy, Max is 11 1/2 years old and is a cuddler, Maddy is 11 years old and is smart and loveable.
59/169
Rex
60/169
Dan and Traci Mellema
They are partners in crime!
61/169
Pam Packard
Nono is 17 years old and was a stray that showed up at my neighbor's house when she was about 12 weeks old. As you can probably imagine by her name, she was pretty naughty when she was younger. Luckily, she has mellowed with age and all she wants now is a head scratch and and a nice place to take a nap.
62/169
Lynn Strodtbeck
Odie is a 4 year old cocker spaniel and loves going for rides more than going for walks in the winter.
63/169
Marilyn Watson
64/169
The Evan's Family
Otis is a 3 1/2 Month old mini bernadoodle and loves adventure! He likes to play in the snow and hike in the dunes! He is playful and so sweet!
65/169
Carol
These 3 love to play and eat the new snow
66/169
Catrina and Brenden
Paddington and Oreo are twins. These little cuties were rescue cats at the age of 2 months and we love to spoil them!
67/169
Matt and Darci
Papi is a 9 year old chihuahua/pug mix who is dreaming about summer!
68/169
Carlene
69/169
Emmy Jo
Peaches is 3 years old and was rescued one month ago from the Muskegon Humane Society.
70/169
Mike and Patti Moon
Pearl Ann is a 1 1/2 year old half lab mix who loves the snow and loves to snuggle.
71/169
Alyson Knuver
Penny is a 4 year old Australian Terrier who loves going outside, belly rubs and she is a very hyper puppy she also gets very excited when she hears the word "ride".
72/169
Tansy Kinzer
Ranger is a Pitbull beagle mix 3yrs old.
73/169
Rachel
Ronin is a 2 year old Pomsky.
74/169
Sharron and Gene
hey are brother and sister Lhasa Apsos. Lilly the girl is a typical female and Ruffus is a typical male and enjoys naps and getting into trouble.
75/169
Sara Burri
Sadie is a 3 year old Staffordshire terrier mix. She was a rescue and used to be very underweight. She is now a hefty 57 pounds and loves to play and snuggle.
76/169
Tom & Deb Kuiper
Savannah is a 7 year old Golden Retriever who loves her tennis balls, walks, snuggling with her family, car rides and sledding!
77/169
Lori Lowry
Scout is a "poo mix" and likes to be 'cozy'...to the point where the humans in the house have gotten a bit jealous of his lifestyle.
78/169
Jazzy Cherney
Shelby is a 2 year old Charcoal Labrador Retriever and loves it when her owner dresses her up so she can pose for the camera!
79/169
David Burlingame
Stevie is 14 years old
80/169
Lisa Wagner
Theo out enjoying a walk at Mears Park in Pentwater
81/169
Bria Pham
Tiny Tim is an Italian Chihuahua and is looking forward to going outside and playing in the snow!
82/169
Lindsay and Sonia Carpenter,
Tugger is a year old and loves the snow, he gets so excited when he can go out to play in the snow. Nothing holds him back. He's so happy, loyal, and loved.
83/169
Toni and Ray Harkness
Vinnie is a 2 year old Saint Bernard. We adopted him 3 weeks after losing our first Saint to bone cancer. He was born in the Grandville area. We found him on a random search online, because we knew we had to fill that void. We named him Vinnie because his breed is from the Swiss Alps/Italy border, and I secretly have a thing for Vinnie Barbarino, lol.
84/169
Laila
3 years old and loves to sleep and eat catnip
85/169
Angie
Both were adopted from Pound Buddies in Muskegon and they love to go on runs and sleep next to each other.
86/169
Sue Sidock
87/169
Wayne
Yakitori is a 5 year old African Gray Parrot and loves singing, dancing, and making the Amazon Alexa give weather reports. When he hears laughter he will join in with his own laughs too.
88/169
Amanda Stephens
Angel is 13 years old likes to hold one paw up when she poses. She's such a LADY!
89/169
The Gilbert Family
Chip is a 1 1/2 year old Beagle/Walker Coonhound mix and was adopted from the Humane Society of West Michigan. He loves ice cream, singing (howling), and going to the dog park to play with his friends!
90/169
Mark and Vicki Risher
Phoebe & Fawn are 8 year old twin toy Chihuahua sisters. Lucky is 11 years old now. They all get along and Fawn likes to sit on Lucky.
91/169
McKaela Myers
Zeus is a 6.5 year old Australian Shepherd and nobody loves a snow day more than Zeus! he would play out there for hours if I'd let him - loves to run around in the snow + catch snow balls!
92/169
Sherry Stellino
Marco is an 8 week old Labrador Retriever who will bring his food bowl to me when he is hungry.
93/169
Mary Spoelma
Their favorite pastime is laying in the sun and watching wildlife
94/169
Kassandra Brown
Lexi's-7 yrs old, Mercedes-4 yrs old and both are Yorkies
95/169
Sharon Mathes
Loki is a 10 month old Tabby who the grandkids named her after skiing at Crystal-on the Loki Hill.
96/169
Ethan Coston
97/169
Julie Jurkus
Abby is a 2 year old Chocolate Lab mix. I call her chocolate love bread. Lol! Abby is just full of life and brings love to everyone one she touches.
98/169
Pamela Hall
Apollo is a White German Shepherd who does not want to come in.
99/169
Stacy Franckowiak
Golden Retrievers Bella-1 year old and new brother Bodie-9 weeks. They are already playing so well together!
100/169
Donna Roberts
Bella is a 10 month old, Goldendoodle who loves playing in the snow!
101/169
The Stanhopes
Bodhi is a 2 1/2 month old Golden Retriever who loves the snow and his blanket!
102/169
Maya
Kahlua is a 2 year old Labradoodle and Malibu is a 1 year old Goldendoodle Kahlua is a play fetch with me kinda pup - she will play play play till she's done - she is a very emotional dog and Malibu is a sweet but feisty lil doodle ...she loves to cuddle when she's not destroying our furniture. They love to go for rides in moms jeep.
103/169
Joni and Jack Maskell
Lulu is a 4 month old Soft Coated Wheaton Terrier. She is full of energy and loves plowing her face thru the snow.
104/169
Holly Bartman
Ozzy is a 3 year old Half Airdale Terrier and Half Kerry Blue
105/169
Kristen Arsenault
Both Golden Retrievers - Remington(red dog) and Leopold love the outdoors, especially when it snows.
106/169
Brenda Samuels
Rumer 's favorite activities are cuddling in a cozy blanket and torturing her doggie sisters!
107/169
Linda Paige
I was the morning meteorologist at WZZM from 1999 to 2009. Michelle is 8.5 years and Sophie is 9 and was on the noon show as a puppy.
108/169
Jamie
Bug loves to Play with his Feather Toy. His name is Bug, formerly called little Bug, as he was the Runt of the Litter! Now he weigh’s in at 33 lbs.
109/169
Pat
Luke is a 12 year old Labrador Retriever. He loves to play fetch, take walks and "sit" for treats! He is the sweetest "old man" and the best dog ever!
110/169
Rod and Mary Rothley
This is baby girl We rescued her 6 months ago at the time she only weighed 12 oz now, she is almost 3 pounds.
111/169
Kara Davis
Coco is a 4 month old Shih Tzu mix who loves belly rubs and playing with her two sisters.
112/169
Julie Vander Laan
Lou is a 1 year old French Bulldog who loves nothing more than to sit by a warm fire, loves to be with her family and even tolerates getting her nails polished!
113/169
Terri Beck
Ashley is a 7 month old English Springer Spaniel who has a wiggle-butt from wagging her tail so much!
114/169
Mark Funderburg
Brody is an 8 year old, Westhighland Terrier who believes he speaks human, loves meeting new people and treats!!
115/169
Joseph and Linda Lake
The one on the left is Gretchen she is 11 years old female Basenji the one on the Right is Max 4 years old male a Basenji Terrier Mix. They are both rescues. They are great companions they love to go out and get treats when they go outside or when we go away.
116/169
Kelly Johnson
Simba is a 4 year old Staffordshire/Black Mouth Cur .I adopted him in June 2019. He is a rescue but rescued me.
117/169
Rich Jones
Harrah is a 2 year old Dogue de Bordeaux and is cuddling with my granddaughter. If anyone has seen Turner and Hooch with Tom Hanks they know what kind of dopey dog this is.
118/169
Linda West
Pipers is a 3 year old Bichon Poodle mix who loves to play and go on long walks even if it’s cold outside.
119/169
Julie
Ellie is a rescue, almost 10 months, a Belgian Malinois mix. Her favorite outdoor toys are logs from our woodpile. My husband made roads in our large backyard and she loves racing around like the crazy dog she is!
120/169
Peggy Middleton
These are my babies Shela and Cooper. He's a Jack Russel rescue and Shela is a Yorkie Maltese. 4 years and almost a year. Best buddies ever.
121/169
The Wingett Family
These two had just gotten told to "play nice", now looking at mom trying to look innocent. They are only 28 days apart in age and love to play and get in trouble!
122/169
Bonnie
My two boxers watching the Super Bowl
123/169
Brian and Lisa
Hank is a 14 month old, English Cream Golden Retriever. He is a bundle of energy, loves to play with his brother Ollie. He loves all 4 seasons to play outside!! He loves to play in the snow, chase leaves and chase birds. He carries his toys around to greet everybody!! He's a such a joy to have around.
124/169
Judy Thiel
Sammy loves this snowy weather!
125/169
Karie Page
"Just waiting for their snack"
126/169
Amy Freeman
Odie is a 3 year old Airedale Terrier who loves to play fetch in the snow!
127/169
Judy Allchin
Auggie is a 2 year old Corgi who loves the snow!
128/169
Brooke Voorhies
Frankie 1 1/2 and Thor 6 - these two are best friends who love to run outside in the snow and love their blankets and treats.
129/169
Kennedy Burns
Maizey is a 1 1/2 year old Golden Retriever who loves car rides, walks, and wearing PJ's. Maizey Blu is named after our favorite football team, University of Michigan!
130/169
Kimberly and Mickenzye Sears
Purrmaid is a 3 year old Calico who sleeps upside down with paws crossed and she will meow when you scratch her back (aka talk)
131/169
Barbara Curry
Ella Louise Courtesy Of Barbara Curry, Spring Lake. Ella Louise is a Maltese, Shih Tzu, Pomeranian. Very playful. She can double high five, and she will bounce a toy back and forth with me, using her nose. We are a pet loving family.
132/169
Rhonda Waters
I fostered her through Heaven Can Wait in 2019, my son paid her adoption fee and she was my Christmas present that year. She's a pretty cool cat and loves everybody.
133/169
Kimberly Sears and Mickenzye Sears
Licorice (Black and White age 2) & James (Grey and White age 6) are definitely best buddies love to cuddle. Even meow for their wet food every morning.
134/169
The Durst Family
Stella May is an 11 month old Lab and Boarder Collie who loves catching a frisbee in the snow.
135/169
Jennifer Lee
Rorey is 9 years old and loves to sleep!
136/169
Christiene Beckley
Lucky is a 5 year old English Springer Spaniel who loves to play with his ball & go for walks.
137/169
Tammy
Sheldon showed up at our house 7 years ago and has super powers. He can open doors, turn the faucet on, and goes potty in the toilet.
138/169
submission
"Our little rescues"
139/169
Emma and Abigail Welch
We couldn't imagine a day without these two!
140/169
Jennifer Bout
Sadie is a 1 year old Lab and Pitbull mix who we rescued at 4 months old and she is such a goof!
141/169
Jack, Karen, and Jennie Bileth
Cody is a sheltie 14 years old. Pepper is a Pomeranian 10 years old. They love to play, chase each other and sleep together. (Sometimes piled on top of each other) They're best buddies.
142/169
Sibyl Smith
Loki is a Giant Schnauzer who loves the snow and xc skiing and snowshoeing with his (human) Mom.
143/169
Sidney Czinder
Puff is 2 years old and is not your average cat. He loves playing in water. His favorite place is the sink and the bathtub.
144/169
Kennidy Forman
Willow is a 1 year old Husky who was a quarantine puppy and is now SO spoiled!
145/169
Laura
146/169
Rhonda Meloche
Gracie is 1 and a half and Winston is 8 months both Yorkshire Terriers who love to play fetch at least 3 times a day. They are so comical and funny.
147/169
Ron and Ann
Rocky is a 10 year old YorkiePoo who rules the house.
148/169
Chris and Karen
Bob is a 2 year old Brittany Spaniel who loves snow and eating ice!
149/169
Bree Fields
150/169
Casey and Stacy Gerken
Luke is a Doxiepin who loves to go on walks and he loves treats.
151/169
Jean Mulder
Skipper is a "Bichon Frise" who loves the snow and is a great little traveler.
152/169
Paul Murphy
Here is our 4-month-old Great Dane puppy Finn and his older brother, Rico, a 13-year-old Chihuahua. They love to snuggle and play tug of war.
153/169
Mark and Debbie Fitzgerald
154/169
Stanley
Django 5yr old beagle and Bella 6yr old beagle. They love snuggles, hunting and running around chasing there tiny human Stanley while he has a hand full of dog treats for them lol
155/169
Tammy
Eska-Girl is a 6 year old Pappillon/ chi ( pap- chi) es-ka who loves playing hide n seek, after her outside adventure.
156/169
Cynthia Maynard
Puff Puff is 16 years old and enjoys life!
157/169
Deb Phelps
Cricket is a 12 week old Frenchie.
158/169
Amy Christie
Angel is an 8 year old Poodle & Pomeranian mix and loves her nightly walks.
159/169
Dave and Sherry Jarka
Sadie is 3 years old and was adopted from Pound Buddies.
160/169
Dan and Deb Manning
Brutus is 10 years old and is very opinionated.
161/169
Caleb VanElst
Elle is a 16 week old Shepherd mix (rescue) and does not run - she thumps through the house.
162/169
Stacy and Randy Pierce
Zoe is a 14 month old beagle mix who is just waiting for her human sister to finish at school.
163/169
Ann Hill
Marley is a 3 year old Beagle mix
164/169
Sue O'Connell
Scooter is a 10 year old Bichon Frise who loves his tennis balls, running in the snow, and his 89 year old daddy Bill Newman.
165/169
Tom and Leslee Huntley
Oscar is a 10 year old Maltese Mix who is ready for a ride!! (Lol don't worry, he actually never rode this way. My kids at the time were young and wanted to make sure he was safe.)
166/169
Pat
Carli in front and Maci in back
167/169
Sara Lindstrom
Buster Brown is an 11 year old Goldendoodle who loves to play in the snow while I shovel, also loves to go for rides in my car especially when he can ride shotgun. He bounces on a flashlight beam just like a cat.
168/169
John and Shauna Gorajec
Daisy Mae is 3 years old and always has to use a pillow and as the pillow says, "she is enjoying the little things." She loves hanging out with her family and can't wait until boat season!
169/169
Shannon Maggert
Lily Mae is 3 years old and definitely owns the place.
