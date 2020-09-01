January 2020 - 13 Loves Pets

This is my daughter and son in law's dog Chloe'. She will be 4 in February of this year. She's a beautiful black and white long haired Chihauhau. She's so fun to watch and believe it or not, it's the BIG guys that love to pick her up and talk baby talk to her :) it's so cute to watch.. She melts everyone's heart. I showed her in the Blueberry Festival in Grandville. One of the doggie day care centers held a pet contest and I dressed Chloe up as a skunk and showed her on the stage .. She's just such a nice dog and that's why I wanted to upload a photo of her. I have many photos and videos..