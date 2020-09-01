January 2020 - 13 Loves Pets

Junie and Belle: This is the second year that the girls visited Santa. He even remembered them. They are sisters even though they look so different and have completely different personalities.
Liam the Hedgehog, "Liam is a sweet little guy who was rehomed to me a few months ago."
Hiking in Hoffmaster State Park on a hot day in July
Ed is a blue & gold macaw. He is 5yrs old, hatched on Christmas day. His beak is a deformity called Scissor beak. But, that doesn’t stop him from being an all around goof. He loves “tormenting” his other avian siblings and our dog. 😄
This is my 2-year-old Tabby named Peanur. He's a very sweet cat and loves to play.
This is my daughter and son in law's dog Chloe'. She will be 4 in February of this year. She's a beautiful black and white long haired Chihauhau. She's so fun to watch and believe it or not, it's the BIG guys that love to pick her up and talk baby talk to her :) it's so cute to watch.. She melts everyone's heart. I showed her in the Blueberry Festival in Grandville. One of the doggie day care centers held a pet contest and I dressed Chloe up as a skunk and showed her on the stage .. She's just such a nice dog and that's why I wanted to upload a photo of her. I have many photos and videos..
Elsa wanted to show us what she did today, while we were at work.
This is our boy Diesel, he is very spoiled and loved. He usually doesn't take very good pictures usually camera shy but on this day we got a really good one. He's a Pomchi, Pomeranian, Chihuahua mix.
Stevie Kicks in her new house waiting for snow
These beautiful souls just love life 💕! The best little guys in the world 🌎.
Crouton and Camaro like to spend time tussling and eating ice cubes!! They are the best companions to our family and each other.
My Fur Kitties were all ready to receive a snack when I snapped this photo! They Love their treats and Squirt is Always out front ready to get his first!"
"D loves taking selfies during our 3 mile walks around Zeeland."
This is Allie. She is a labrador retriever that belongs to a young couple-(both of them are members of USCG). I am her foster Mom through Dogs on Deployment. This organization is a group of volunteers that fosters animals for those folks in our military. They can also be helped with transport and high veterinary costs. This is a pictorial of her visit to the Grand Haven USCG station."
We rescued Nitro when she was 3 weeks old, we had to syringe feed her for the first 2 weeks... she is now a feisty little girl that rules the house.
Tig is a rescue, he is a brindle pitbull and my absolute best friend! I wouldn’t trade him for the world. He has been the only one there when I was going through a tough time in my life. He reminds me every day that I have something to look forward to! Thank you Tig<3
Frankie is a registered Bengal who needs to be the center of attention.
This is Smith & Wesson. These two guys are my best friends and have been with me since they were bitty babies now 5 years old. I rescued them from a not so great situation during a pretty nasty snow storm. They have such great personalities and being brothers they have their fair share of scuffles but they couldn't live without each other and I couldn't see myself without them. They're always there for me whenever I need some good cuddles and that just melts my heart.
This is our dog Buddy and our rabbit Oliver. Oliver thinks he runs the place. When Buddy is eating he tries to push him out of his bowl and eat his food.
Lillie is also a rescue! As before my dog Tig and her are very best friends! More like two peas in a pod<3
Hello I’m Finley I am four years old. I like to play with my fur siblings. I also like to watch Friends on tv. My human mom took a picture of me watching that program. I am an “up North” cat. I am originally from Weidman MI near Mt: Pleasant. I am a Turkish Van cat.
This is Hugo.
These are my kids...Josey(blue) and Jane(red). They are Toy Australian Shepherds. Best dogs ever. We actually have 4! I got my husband one for company after his stroke and our family grew from there.
Isabelle (daughter) and Kimber (mother) were enjoying the sunshine coming through the door on Christmas morning.
"Charlie is my pride and joy he rings a bell when he’s got to go potty he can say mama if he really wants a treat bad enough he says mama when he really wants a treat he is a very special dog."
"Took this photo when Coco was napping on the arm of our couch"
"Ronin has a huge personality with an attitude to match."
"Belle is winking hello."
"Porthos the dog believes he’s in charge, well he is."
Ichabod and Finnegan: "My Oriental boys. They always have something to say!"
"Blue was hanging his head in embarrassment when we put his new sweater on him!"
Suggle with Tux: "A local cat rescue was at a local farm store and we went in got pet food and we looked at the row of available cats until one black and white jumped into my arms and snuggled in ..I put him back and we went get our pet food and walked by again with suddenly he jumped into my arms again....then he came home with us...he adopted us"
JoJo loves to be a couch buddy. She loves to look out the window from this spot.
WZZM Created a TV Star - King Louie, Feb. 4, 2016 "Jennifer and Dr. Robco brought King Louie to the WZZM Pet Peeves show on dental care! They all rocked the show!! Long live the King!!"
Oliver out for a walk on a beautiful winter day. Our golden, Oliver, posed for this “picturesque” photo!
Tom is not a huge fan of clothes - like his Christmas sweater but he looks snug!
mery is a rescue who came from the home of a cat hoarder in a different county. Because the ran out of space, they sent him and others to the Muskegon Humane Society. I adopted him about 2 years ago.
Sissy is 12 years old and is a very good listener.
I have stage 4 cancer and Mr. Tibbles is my emotional support animal. I feel bad and he's sitting by my side but today he sat on my foot to kind of let me know you aren't going anywhere lol
New buddies: Chewy, Louis and Sparky.
Hot day deserves a pontoon ride! Just finished a potato chip.
BellaNoel is my 5 year old rescue baby. She is a happy little girl and loves everyone, Including Santa. Denise Coykendall
It’s Meara’s 2nd birthday! Denise Sheridan
My precious Papillon, “Elmo” He’s my favorite “furry little fellow." Nel Nelson
We rescued Myka in 2016 after loosing our first husky, Hank. Myka is very sweet and well behaved. However, she doesn’t play with any toys. Our veterinarian said that is a learned skill and no one probably played with her as a puppy. She had been rehomed 5-6 times when we found her at Wild Dogs Rescue. We totally fell in love with her and she has definitely found her “furever” home! Deb Meyers
3rd birthday picture! His name is Milo and still drags me out for walks- even in the cold!! Kennedy Vandenbosch
I was taking photos on my phone, look how they turned out! Shai Nelson
Here is Kitty. Hes 13 years old. Always poses for his picture.
We adopted Poppy from an abuse situation, he now is the sweetest and loving dog that we could ask for. He fits in with our other two babies great.
This is Shelby Lynn. She's 7 mo old Chihuahua and she loves her sweater and heating pad on these cold winter days.
My cat Fleur loves spending time in her comfy cat cave.
This is Baby Vinnie, our 13 month old St. Bernard pup. He came into our lives three weeks after our 9 1/2 year old Saint,Griffin, passed away. We're both convinced that Griff sent him to us to heal. The best part is that Vinnie's breeders named him Angel before we adopted him!
The blonde is Auggie The Black and White is Bella. They love the couch, and share the king size bed with the people who feed us and let us outside. We are best of buddies.
Stewie when she got home from the groomer.
Youngest of our family hanging with the family dogs who have been around since the very oldest of the kids. They're just sitting back listening to my husband talk LOL
Left to right...Nixie, Apollo and Shalah. All under 3 1/2 pounds. Apollo is Nixie's daddy and Nixie and Shalah are the best of friends. They bring so much joy and laughter to our home.
My huskies playing hard Aries, Maya and Quinn
Judge is a 1.5 year old German Shepherd. He loves to play, especially at the cottage (pictured) jumping off the dock. He’s the happiest dog I’ve ever had, and of course the best snuggler EVER... he lays on my feet to keep my toes warm at night.
This is our pup Bronco! He's a very silly boy who loves to play!
This is Louie, our 1-year-old Maltese. If I’m sitting, he’s on my lap. He’s learning to share my attention when I’m reading. He doesn’t understand why his head scratching stops when I turn the page and he tries pushing his head into my hand in case I forgot what I was supposed to be doing. 😁
This is my dog Angel that I adopted from a shelter in Indiana in August 2017 when she was one and a half years old. She loves to play and is a very smart little dog.
I adopted Motunui from a local rescue when she was 10 months old. She is now 3 years old and has given me so much Unconditional love and comfort. She is a blessing in my life.
I was wrapping and he thought he was helping. He wasnt. His name is Trouble and he is a rescue. We found him on the street in a trap.We took him in and we love him even though he is naughty all the time. Colleen Riley
Meet Ivy. I rescued her from the west Michigan humane society. She was left to starve and she was the runt and she ended up getting parvo and the humane society didn't think she was going to make it. Jamie Yates
This our Dixie may and shes is 6 yr old and very spoiled ! Love her. Becky Lamb
Zoey is our 1yr old pomsky that goes with the flow of are active lifestyle. She goes fishing for over 8hrs. Loves camping and traveling. Misty Crittendon
This is Daisy Mae! She was the dog of honor at our wedding in the Smoky Mountains. Katie Schweihofer
Our Husky/Shepherd mix pup chilling in her hallway! Tina Monroe
This is Stella. She is a 4 year old Pemroke Welsh Corgi and she is our little (big) princess. She is so much fun and keeps big brother Charlie in line. Brian Barker
Mellon (May-lon) is the Sindarin Elvish word for friend famously featured as the password to the Doors of Durin into Moria in The Lord of the Rings. A fitting name for this cute curious creature. Mellon is just a little baby gecko, too young to know the gender for sure though I suspect female. She enjoys climbing on her sticks and leaves and takes to handling well. I'm looking forward to see how she grows up and to many years of companionship with this little scaly friend. Jacob Fishel
This is Angel. I adopter her from a shelter from Indiana a couple of years ago. She loves to play, she's loving and very smart.
Our dog Tucker is a rescue dog; he had been beaten and starved. We took him in 3 1/2 years ago. He's a great loveable baby. Asia our kitten, she is 9 months old. She is so loveable too. She does the funniest things. These two hit it off first time they saw each other.
foster kittens for Faithful to Felines in Muskegon. The white cat in one of my foster fails from a few years ago. The black kitten she is hugging is a current foster kitten. I have many fosters each year my cats and dogs just love them.
Peter likes to play in the tub, he also drinks out of the faucet in the middle of the night
Bella and Sophie: My godparents have a going away, birthday party every year in September. I care for my mother so we go together. Some friends also come and one of the friends brings their dog Sophie. Sophie followed Bella.