Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Sports
Health
Our Michigan Life
Entertainment
Nation World
The Exchange
Community
Trade Up West Michigan
My West Michigan
Features
Latest News Stories
Teenager found dead after shooting in Grand Rapids Monday afternoon
West Michigan celebrates Independence Day with return of parades
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Gas Prices
13 Weatherball
Latest Weather Stories
13 On Your Side Forecast: Storms South of I-96 Tonight
13 On Your Side Forecast: Storms South of I-96 Tonight
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Grand Rapids, MI »
80°
Grand Rapids, MI »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
Coronavirus
Summer StockUp
Features
Politics
13 Loves Pets
13 Reads
Beach and Boating Forecast
Lakeshore
Meet the Team
VERIFY
Contests
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
June 2022 Pet Gallery
1/112
Andie and Ellie
Mazzy loves to cuddle and play fetch!
2/112
x
Sassy and Sophia
3/112
x
Lucy
4/112
Kevin and Kristin
Toby loves his dinosaur and going camping!
5/112
Christine
Rico loves to play and sleep, mostly playing though, I was lucky to get a picture of him sleeping lol
6/112
Bella
This is Bark Vader he is very energetic and he loves his mom and he always knows what to do when going on a walk so he can go faster
7/112
Amber
Zeek
8/112
Madelyn
Simon
9/112
Lyza
Breslin LOVES string cheese, peanut butter, long walks and belly rubs! HATES when he's not the center of attention
10/112
Sherry
Toby Keith
11/112
Sturgis
Ash loves string toys and running around the house at 3 AM.
12/112
Montana and Cole
Bullwinkle is in love with Rachel Ray and loves to talk all day
13/112
X
Zoe
14/112
Steve
Jax
15/112
Sarah
Izzy loves to play with her laser.
16/112
Big Joe
This is Gray, she likes to chew phone charger wire's and furnace low voltage wires, she has cost us lots of extra money with her bad habits
17/112
Tony and Tessa
Buckley loves to chew on sticks and well just about everything at this age! Haha he enjoys multiple naps throughout the day and loves to give kisses!
18/112
Aimee
We call Monday nosy rosy because she is the nosiest kitty we ever saw. If you open a cupboard door she is right there trying to get into the cupboard to investigate.
19/112
x
This is Luna she loves the water and playing fetch
20/112
Lauren
Charlie is a rescue from Pound Buddies in Muskegon! He loves sticks, people, and sitting on chairs! He also has a dog sister and a cat brother.
21/112
Amber and Juan
Penny is a Boston Terrier Mix. She is super loved by her parents, grandparents and others. She loves her toys such as her "Starbucks" drink cup toy along with car rides.
22/112
Dean and Kim
his is Orangie. She is unusual because she is a female orange cat. She is the queen of the castle and loves perching up high to watch her kingdom. She is a rescue cat.
23/112
Christi
Belle loves treats, pets, and playing tug with her toys.
24/112
Heidi and Logan
These are our new babies. The black one is Loki and the other one is Dakota. They love to play with the frisbee and swim at Croton pond.
25/112
Tina
Chloe, Bear, and Lily. The girls would love to snuggle all day and Bear loves balls and balloons .
26/112
Corry and Missy
Trixie
27/112
Bill
Here’s ‘Dustin” - Lord of the House, King of all he surveys!
28/112
Bob and Andrea
This is BUDDY our 106 pound Golden Retriever. He is deceased now but he was the friendliest most wonderful dog you could imagine. When people came up to him he would smile at them (show his teeth) and they would back away but I would tell them to look at his happily wagging tail to see how happy he was to see them. He was our second Golden Retriever and each one lived for 13 years. Even after ten years we still miss him..
29/112
Maranda and Matt
Yoda and Dublin love playing fetch, getting treats, snuggling, and helping in the yard.
30/112
Chuck
Her name is Kiki she's nine years old she was a stray.
31/112
Kathleen, Kaylor, Amber, and Kateria
Minnie and Fluffy are sisters. They love watching birds on the patio and they can both sit for treats! They perch on that tower and swing punches at you as you walk by
32/112
Elizabeth and John
Valentino loves Car Rides and Sunbathing. His favorite treat is Whipped Cream Pup Cups from Ice Cream Stands.
33/112
Mike and Cindy
This is Sammie. He thinks he's the boss.
34/112
Emily
Loki
35/112
x
Oakley and Thor
36/112
x
Czar
37/112
The Randall's
This is Lucy. She is a rescue from Texas. She loves snuggles, going for walks and hanging out in the sun on warm days.
38/112
Frank and Jennifer
Dexter is an old guy who likes going on hikes and napping. Benny is the little guy who likes to relax and get lots of treats
39/112
Carter Family
Ash and Cleo! They love running in the backyard and barking at squirrels!
40/112
Candice
This is 6 month old Sophie. She just graduated from puppy school (top of her class I'm sure!), enjoys cuddling with her family, going to the puppy park, and socializing with other people and puppies. She's sporting her fashionable soft cone to remind everyone to spay and neuter their pets.
41/112
John and Terri
Bella
42/112
Christina
Storm likes playing with bubbles and chasing the sprinkler in the yard
43/112
Misti
Myla is in one of her favorite places playing her favorite outside game.
44/112
Jeffrey
Harley loves sitting on her cat tree watching the birds and chipmunks. I found her on my porch when she was a few weeks old and we bonded immediately
45/112
Ellie
Iris Mae loves playing with hair ties
46/112
Sue and Jim
This is Merlin and the one in the back is Misty
47/112
x
Bruno
48/112
Wanda
Duke loves meeting new people on his walks.
49/112
Ginny
Kira, after jumping in her pool, then rolling in dirt.
50/112
Glenys and Maurice
Gracie likes to bring in sticks and leaves from outside in exchange for treats, because she is weird.
51/112
Bobbi
Pinso loves his bones and toys, especially his ball.
52/112
Lindsay
Morgan and Donny
53/112
Isaac
Betsy loves to play in boxes
54/112
Maysen
Tyson loves to play in water, he loves to climb into cabinets and steal food, and he does not like brooms
55/112
x
Petey (top) Copper (bottom)
56/112
Kathy
Honey loves to play ball
57/112
Van Dyke Family
This is Goose-she is a 1 year old Female Tiger Striped Cat. She Loves To Explore and Chase The Flashlight.
58/112
Pat and Terri
Maxie loves to check out the diamond dotz that grandma made that looks just like him and plays outside in the neighborhood when he escapes.....which he's really good at.
59/112
James
Holly loves being outside playing in the flowers
60/112
x
Shasta
61/112
Ruby
Tay loves camping!
62/112
Mart and Diane
Frankie
63/112
Dillon and Faith
Hazel likes to chase rabbits, go for rides, and jump off anything she can find to jump from. Hazel is also a registered service dog.
64/112
Korene
Sebastian and Oliver
65/112
Amy
Boomer loves running through big snow drifts, leaf piles and of course mud puddles! He's not a morning dog, but he's a sweetheart.
66/112
Brayden
Willow
67/112
Tim and Kristi
Ruger loves playing in his pool, camping, going for walks and most of all getting loving from his momma
68/112
Bryan
Chevy likes to steal all the packages and Buster likes to pester the big dogs
69/112
Amy and Shane
Courtney Marie is a short hair domestic tabby cat. She is 14 years old. She loves to play with string toys and her catnip cigars. She loves attention. She doesn't like her belly rubbed. When I take a nap, she takes one with me.
70/112
x
Jack the Innocent. He earned his nickname during the Great T.P. Panic of 2020.
71/112
Dell and Tessie
Luke (orange ) and Leia (black) are brother and sister who love lounging on their cat stand!
72/112
Heather
Hi I am Zeke and I love cuddles and car rides.
73/112
John
Chit-Chat
74/112
Samuel
Happy's favorite meals are carrots and celery!
75/112
Dr Connie and Dr Mike
Marlee and Maggie
76/112
x
Toby
77/112
x
Essey enjoying a rest on her BFF Opal.
78/112
Jamie and John
Knox loves to play ball and swim in Lake Michigan
79/112
Daniel
Oliver
80/112
Bill and Julie
This is Prince Harry of KnottingHAM (male in front) and Arianna Gruntae (female in back). They are about 8 weeks old Kunekune pigs. At one time these pigs were almost extinct with less than 60 in the world. They are extremely friendly and enjoy a good tummy scratching. They are being raised as pets, not bacon.
81/112
Collee
Scout loves swimming and laying by the pool with her mom over summer break!
82/112
Lisa
Luna loves playing in the water and chasing squirrels.
83/112
Barb and Ava
Casper loves to jump up on tables and eat all of the food he can reach and he loves to sleep under his blanket on the reclining chair
84/112
Kayla
Lulu Grace loves to go for car rides and her favorite food is broccoli
85/112
x
Maddie loves to lay around in the yard and soak up the sun. She makes friends easily and makes everyone laugh when she gets the “zoomies”, tearing wildly around the yard.
86/112
x
Brutus and Bella love to play and snuggle with their family.
87/112
Cheryl
Zeke
88/112
Olivia
Cooper loves to go for walks on trails and take naps on shoes 😊
89/112
Britany
This is Astro he's 4 yrs old and his favorite thing to do is play ball/fetch
90/112
JoAnn
Sneakers likes chewing on bones, going for walks and taking naps!
91/112
Carolyn and Eric
Zoey loves to sleep in late. She loves to cuddle in her blankies.. she is a great traveler and loves her walks. When she's happy she continuously squeaks her squeaky.
92/112
Kevin
Jayla
93/112
Steve and Sheri
This is Buster. He is almost 4. Loves his Bunny. Brings bunny to window watch with him and always picks bunny up from the back of his neck, like it's his kid. He is a Chorkie, about 10 #'s. A very happy dog. When we walk in Grand haven with him, everyone comment's to us about how cute and happy he looks. Such a great breed.
94/112
Kate
Radar loves car rides and coffee on the porch in the morning
95/112
x
Emma Lou loves to play soccer. And yes she loves people.
96/112
The Drummonds
Willie loves hanging out on the farm and enjoys Jeep rides up north with his dad!
97/112
Terry
Ganso finds the time during his busy day to stop and smell the flowers
98/112
x
Biggby
99/112
Stephanie and Mike
Tank loves going for walks and playing fetch
100/112
Don and Lisa
Tomkitty and Smokey
101/112
Phenix
Tank Lee loves car rides, cuddles and playing with his brother
102/112
Lyn
This Oliver! He's a 6 month old rescue. He loves his family and treats!
103/112
Randy and Renne
Jack loves taking golf cart rides and chasing chickens
104/112
Jessica
Florence
105/112
Stoliecki's
Ollie
106/112
Randy and Tammy
Meet 3 year old Goose. He is a long haired hamster with a fresh hair cut in this pic! He loves eating carrots and running around the house in his ball.
107/112
David and Connie
Tank
108/112
Lori
Gemma
109/112
Monique, Eric, Kaleb
Bella enjoys riding on our boat while basking in the sun on Lake Michigan.
110/112
Rick and Oralia
Dakota
111/112
Lisa
Oliver is a Corgi puppy who loves to play with his toys, watch out the window and go to the puppy park.
112/112
Shelley
Meet Alice an 11 year old Minchi loves the outdoors n car rides she is truly a sweetheart
1
/
112
×
x
Mazzy loves to cuddle and play fetch!
More
WZZM would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow