March 2021 Pet Gallery
1/45
Wayne Snyder
2/45
Dallan
Alaska loves sun bathing, morning snuggles, and playing fetch! Yes my cat plays fetch
3/45
Annette Snyder
4/45
Mandy Gasper
Riggs is a 5 year old Aussie who loves playing tug, ball in all weather conditions!!
5/45
Joey Burmeister
Cheeto 6 year old Domestic short hair. It was 8 years ago when we got Cheeto, her mom and her brother. Cheeto was shy. It took a long time for her to trust us. It's been 6 years since we adopted her.
6/45
Gonzo and Crista Bushman
Golden Retriever - 1.5 years old Lives to do a "roob" in the snow where he rolls over on his back and squirms back and forth. Loves his older sister, Zopa (our other dog).
7/45
Matt and Lindsay Lewis
2 year old English Bulldog Kolbe Jane loves to watch birds and play with puppy friends. Such a sweet girl
8/45
Judy Kurylowicz
Blue got his name because of his eyes
9/45
Tracy Ogle
Oliver (cat), age 12 and Cooper (dog), age 13. Cooper thinks Oliver is his kitty. They wash each other's faces.
10/45
Sara & Andy Witkowski
This is Cooper. He's a 1 year old Pembroke Welsh Corgi. He loves playing in the snow, destroying squeaky toys and treats. He is the joy of our lives!
11/45
Matt and Darci
He is a chug. He loves laying in the sun on his pillow.
12/45
Barb Warners
She is three years old and loves her belly rubs and knocking things off the table like our cell phone and tv remote
13/45
Jane
14/45
Tammy Oles
Dilbert is a year and half. I don't think Dilbert know he's a cat.
15/45
Vanessa Farias
Dog: Matea, 7 months old, Yorkshire Terrier Cat: Kitty, 7 months old, Pixie Bob Tabby Matea and Kitty love to play with each other, they're partners in crime. Never one without the other.
16/45
Shelly Ryan
Jack is a cat who's 8. He loves to watch the birds on his kitty tv while sitting above the kitchen sink.
17/45
Shelly Ryan
Mr Murray is a Pug who is 18 months and is the best cuddler.
18/45
Chelsea
19/45
Laura Sullivan
My lap is never empty. All three are always laying on my legs at the same time.
20/45
Robin
Both were rescues. Mia loves her tummy rubbed and Lucy likes bringing living gifts, ie. Chipmunks to my wife Stephanie. They keep up smiling constantly.
21/45
The Vanderwagen Family
My grandpups!
22/45
Roy and Nancy Strait
Birdie A.K.A. Big mouth Birdie, 140 lbs of fluff and fun. Loves to bark, playing in the snow, and hanging with the barn cats. Birdie is Great Pyrenees and Anatolian shepherd.
23/45
Jana Quinn
Cena is a 6 year old German Shepherd who watches for delivery trucks all day. If they drive by she will woof once if they pull in, well she lets us know more than once!! Lol
24/45
Jovan Ramos
Benji is a fun, loveable, friendly, playful puppy and loves being outside.
25/45
Tay Hall
We adopted from the Kent County animal shelter when she was 3 months old. She loves to play with her dog brother then curl up with a warm blanket.
26/45
Betty McKinnon
Enjoying the sunshine
27/45
Linda and Mike
11 year old Labradors that like to play in the backyard
28/45
Sue Dutkiewicz
Granddaughters found her on their back deck when she was 8 weeks old and begged their Grammy to take her
29/45
Michele Bowling
Bella Joy is a Bichon Frise, age 5. She loves to chase squirrels, lay in the sun and play outside.
30/45
zipwhip
31/45
James Gleason
Oreo watches TV and eats Pecans
32/45
Tina Miles
Smokey... Always wants to know what you are up to! Very curious..
33/45
Lori Rasikas
Momma Cat. Approximately 13, was spotted living in our backyard(condo) very Ferrell with 5 babies. Live trapped her babies and then her. Placed her babies at the humane society and worked with her. Have had her for about 6 years, she's my Momma girl
34/45
Peggy Pelak
Alfie is 2 years old and loves to play ball and go for walks
35/45
Jill Rempalski
This is Bailey. She is a 9 month old retriever, lab mix. We rescued her from Unleashed Love Pet Rescue in Kentwood Mi. She can all the way from Texarkana, Tx. She is the sweetest girl, and always ready to play!
36/45
Rita Berens
Peanut was rescued from a field, weighed less than 2 pounds. She is now a year old. She hangs out with her best friend pes and acts like a dog at times
37/45
Terry and Judy Kerwin
Miss Kitty is a female Calico, she responds to 7 different commands
38/45
Kelly and Michelle Smith
This is Marty (aka Martypants). He is a rescue and new member to our family. He is just over a year old. He is loving, has lots of energy and perfect for us!
39/45
Marc Miller and Mary Hoffman
Cy is scared to death of rabbits. He is supposed to be a hunting dog, but yet he is terrified of rabbits. Some beagle! Oh well, we love him anyway!
40/45
zipwhip
This is Pickles she is about 16 years old. We adopted her from a shelter 10 yrs ago. She is the sweetest little dog.
41/45
Serena
Bob Bob is named after goth rocker Robert Smith of The Cure. He enjoys chasing after the shadows my arms cast out into the hallway as I do my makeup in the bathroom.
42/45
zipwhip
This is Jackson he loves to go EVERYWHERE his dad Dave goes...daddy's boy he hops like a bunny
43/45
Kim and Jackie
Jax loves to talk and will open doors his moms are behind when he feels left out. He is very loving!
44/45
Johnny and Nichole
Bailey is a sweet girl she loves to go running through the woods and enjoys taking naps. Sidney is full of energy and curious about everything she can get her paws on.
45/45
Trista
Crew is a very sweet, smart girl. She loves playing with her neighborhood friends which include kids and dogs.
