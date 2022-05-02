Skip Navigation
You voted for your favorite eatery in Ada. Here's what we think
You voted for your favorite eatery in Ada. Here's what we think
13 On Your Side Forecast: Sizzling Summer Heat
AVOID THE AREA: City of Big Rapids under flood warning, people asked to stay away
May 2022 Pet Gallery
1/35
Dr. Paul and Michelle
Roamer enjoys spreading the un-cat toys through the house and has a love hate relationship with Plants and water.
2/35
MaKenna
Macy loves to give kisses
3/35
Caitlin
Lily loves to cuddle
4/35
x
Macchiato and LuLu Belle
5/35
Jill
Meeko and Bo are best buddies
6/35
x
Clark loves to play with pencils
7/35
Heather and Ryan
Buster is full of energy and loves cuddles. And loves watching the squirrels...
8/35
Lisa and Chris
Remington's a Rottweiler 3yrs old and Hemi is a Toy Fox Terrier 1yr old. They're the best of friends & love playing together and love watching the kids play
9/35
Roger and Bunny
Sal loves to be outside playing with his soccer ball. And loves to run.
10/35
Rene
Roger and Chevy
11/35
Scott and Mandy
Jasmine is super spoiled, she loves soft food, soft blankets, and walks.
12/35
x
Nala
13/35
Sue
Maizie
14/35
Jan
Mia is a little pint with a big attitude she likes to lay in the sun and bark at herself when she sees her reflection in the fireplace doors.
15/35
Jeanette
This is Nana, our son Zachary Watts is serving in the US Navy stationed in Japan and this is his new dog over there. Hope it's good dog walking weather in Japan.
16/35
Al
Lilo
17/35
x
Precious
18/35
x
Brody loves to relax outside and enjoy the sun and is looking forward to the warmer days ahead
19/35
Christina
This is Rebel, he's 6 months old, loves to play with other dogs and kids
20/35
Carla
Foxy
21/35
Miguel
This is Cinnamon she loves seeds and she chews anything she can get her little hands on.
22/35
x
Tucker
23/35
Tyler
Chubs likes to stare at something for a long time
24/35
Pat
Maverick, 5 years old. Loves "ball" everyday rain or shine.
25/35
Jack and Joann
JoJo likes belly rubs
26/35
Sontheya
Baxtor
27/35
Michele
Here is Sunny Boy enjoying a nap in the sunshine. He is a stray who adopted us about 2 years ago. He is a very friendly and loving fellow.
28/35
Anna
Zeka, Buttercup, Dandelion, Mittens
29/35
Frank
Samantha loves to dig up my yard and then lay in the holes.
30/35
Marissa
Molly loves to chase her ball and go on walks outside! She does not like thunderstorms though
31/35
Brooke
Velma loves cuddles and watching birds.
32/35
Jamie
Bo is the second youngest to 5 cats who keep him in line. He loves dinner time that is when he helps grandpa and grandma with their meals.
33/35
John and Amanda
Marley loves car rides and naps
34/35
x
This is Bandit. He is 14 years old and will raise his paw on command and wave with his toes spread apart
35/35
Tawana
Pooh is spoiled with love and attention, so he has never met a stranger. He assumes everyone will love on him. He spreads love to everyone he encounters. His dislikes are anything he is told No! To 😂
Dr. Paul and Michelle
Roamer enjoys spreading the un-cat toys through the house and has a love hate relationship with Plants and water.
More
