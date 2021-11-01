Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Sports
Health
Our Michigan Life
Entertainment
Nation World
The Exchange
Community
Trade Up West Michigan
My West Michigan
Features
Latest News Stories
Kzoo woman sends warning after losing $4k in puppy scam
Funeral arrangements set for Kent Co. Deputy Cook
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Gas Prices
13 Weatherball
Latest Weather Stories
13 On Your Side Forecast: Light Rain & Snow Chances
13 On Your Side Forecast: Light Rain & Snow Chances
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Grand Rapids, MI »
44°
Grand Rapids, MI »
Weather
Closings
Coronavirus
Features
Politics
13 Loves Pets
13 Reads
Lakeshore
Beach/Boating Forecast
VERIFY
Community Calendar
Contests
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
November 2021 Pet Gallery
1/17
Tom
Charlie is a 3-1/2 month old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. He loves to chew anything he can get his paws on, tease the cat, and to play ball in the back yard.
2/17
Jerry and Michelle
They love to watch the birds and squirrels.
3/17
Kacey
My best friend
4/17
zipwhip
This is Freddy, a feral kitten recently rescued to his forever home
5/17
Mitch and Hannah
Although they didn't come from the same litter, they act like real brother and sister. Tanzy loves to stay outside as long as she can whereas Leo prefers a comfy spot inside. Leo prefers a treat after a walk whereas Tanzy will spin around an do tricks for a big bowl of water.
6/17
Carol
This is Peanut. He's a 4-year-old marbled ginger tabby. Peanut loves to look out the window at birds. He's a very sweet boy and loves to cuddle.
7/17
Bill and Shanon
After losing our Labrador of 12 years in July we didn't think we'd be ready, but then we saw her and fell in love, she is so sweet, and so smart. Living her best life in her furever home.
8/17
Brent and Kimmie
9/17
Lexi
10/17
Diego
Snowball likes to howl a lot with our family. This was Snowball costume for Halloween. He's was a mariachi.
11/17
Jim and Linda
she loves watching the squirrels but is scared to death if they get to close. She was a recue cat. She travels to Florida with us but really hates the ride. She thinks my morning cereal was made for her. Quite spoiled
12/17
Gary
13/17
Bob
GungHo Sergio has competed in dock diving at 6 months old, jumping 20 feet already
14/17
Alexa
She is an attention seeker if you do not give her attention she will bite your ankles.
15/17
Connie
16/17
zipwhip
17/17
Jack
1
/
17
×
Tom
Charlie is a 3-1/2 month old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. He loves to chew anything he can get his paws on, tease the cat, and to play ball in the back yard.
More
WZZM would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow