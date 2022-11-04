Skip Navigation
November 2022 Pet Gallery
1/31
Tina
Daisy enjoys going for rides and playing with her toys
2/31
Tim
Leo likes to take a shower in the morning, he jumps right in when he hears the water turn on.
3/31
Karyn and Chris
Spencer Scooterbuns loves to chirp and get kisses.
4/31
Terri
Drake and Marley love to snuggle together and play together
5/31
Delemater Family
Porkchop enjoys sleeping, dinner time, snuggling his kids
6/31
Lyn and Larry
Pepper is still the best "watch dog" and loves to watch all the bunnies that taunt her outside the dog pen.
7/31
Mary
Precious and Marshal
8/31
Joe and Casey
Enzo loves to play tug, go for walks and treats
9/31
Anna
Bailey likes to run around and shake.
10/31
Violet
Milo enjoys sunbathing
11/31
Gloria
Charlie likes to soak up the sun.
12/31
Linda
Ivy and Tori
13/31
Lisa
Ellie
14/31
Cindy
Roman loves to play catch, chase squirrels, and is the mascot at Gracie’s Book Store and loves to visit.
15/31
Ashley
Brady Thomas and Emma
16/31
Jocelyn
Bella is very fluffy, loves her toy chew bone, loves to bark adores my adult daughter Sherry and a tad grumpy in her old age, lol.
17/31
Rachael
Data loves playing in the leaves and eating all the left overs!
18/31
Jennifer
Fern. 13 weeks old. Maine Coon. She's the queen at our house now.
19/31
Sixto
Boo Boo likes to take naps and her favorite food is rice
20/31
Kaila
Fennec enjoys running on his giant cartwheel and snuggling with his little sister.
21/31
Jackie
Our Hounds...Feller, Bogie, Beau, and Emmie Lou...taking in a little sunshine before the cold weather comes...
22/31
Carol and Steve
Cobbler loves to play. Follows us like a dog around the house. He loves to snuggle & sit on our laps. He's very sweet & loving.
23/31
Don and Karen
Groot
24/31
Mandy
Carmela is a 3 year old calico. On her free time she likes to take naps, eat food, or run around in circles.
25/31
Trevor
Amore enjoys treats & cuddling under the blanket
26/31
DeCheney's
Dyxee also know as tub tub loves her dad! They are like two peas in a pod. They love to play hide and seek.
27/31
Selena
Miss Purrs-A-Lot loves to play, but also loves her cuddle time.
28/31
Glen and Jen
Skittles and Whisper love to ride in the truck with Dad and cuddle with Mom
29/31
Rodriguez Family
Pancho is a farm dog and he likes to be outside running around in the farm he is small but mighty!
30/31
Kristi
Hattie likes laying in the sun, snuggles and being wherever I am.
31/31
Lora
My name is Maggie May. I have to sit up to watch TV. I own every blanket and pillow in the house.
Tim
Daisy enjoys going for rides and playing with her toys
