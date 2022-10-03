Skip Navigation
October 2022 Pet Gallery
1/72
Susan
Anja enjoys playing with her lab friends and fishing for minnows.
2/72
Bethany
Jaxon loves walks in the park and sweet potato treats
3/72
Daughn
Jazzy is a five year old Pomeranian mix that loves her squeaky mouse and playing outside.
4/72
Amber
This is Moops. She loves to cuddle, play fetch with her favorite fish toy, drink out of the toilet like a dog! She's about 10 years old but acts like a kitten.
5/72
Kelsey and Michael
Dixie enjoys being the center of attention and making everyone love her. She loves her family and her human siblings.
6/72
VandenBosch Family
Comet enjoys burrowing under the covers when sleeping with mom.
7/72
Mike and Jody
Gabby Sue loves to go swimming and chasing her brother Oakley. Also she is the snuggle monster
8/72
Jim and Diane
Lucy loves the water and swimming at her favorite lake.
9/72
Matthew
Cookie likes playing ball and going for walks. Her favorite activity is riding in the car, you can see her delight in her smile.
10/72
Mike and Sue
Misty likes her treats and walks.
11/72
Susan
Lorrie enjoys having people over for company and fighting with her sister Annie.
12/72
Sue
This is Bindi and Bentley who are "cousins". They love riding in the cart.
13/72
Jayde
Finn loves Fleece blankets and long walks.
14/72
The Fisher's
Riley loves chewing on socks and being outdoors. She loves to nap and chase is her favorite activity
15/72
DeAnna and George
Mimi and Buddy
16/72
Chrissy
Chance loves playing outside in the cold weather!
17/72
Lois and Carl
Chloe loves to go camping at Silver Lake and people watch!
18/72
Bob and Kristen
This is Sergio. He loves playing with his toys and snuggling with his family.
19/72
Naysia and Nyiah
Sparkle enjoys going riding in the car and cuddling.
20/72
Renee
Bonnie and Big Mama enjoy their administrative work, keeping everyone on task, Zoom meetings, snacks and naps.
21/72
Holly
Mama Pumpkin
22/72
Michelle
Marley's favorite things to do is catch balls in the air, chew sticks, and go for rides in the John Deere gator on our apple farm
23/72
Chris and Delinda
Henry, Charlie, and Sam
24/72
John and Laura
Jilly, Jack and MacMittens
25/72
Tim and Kari
Wrigley loves to go for car rides and play fetch.
26/72
The Mullers
Blue loves his family, walks, lunchtime naps, popcorn, and Michigan Football! Go Blue!
27/72
Cara
This is Rudy Jo. He is a 5 year old "all American " Rescue from Unleashed Love Pet Rescue. He enjoys playing with his favorite red ball.
28/72
Susan and Neil
Lacey 8 years and Ginger the white one 5 years both rescues.
29/72
Tina
Hi my name is Spook I was a feral I now have a home , bed, fresh water, my very own toys & my mom!! I'm still scared of people but am living the cat life for sure!!!!
30/72
Gabe and Lulu
Shaun likes to eat lettuce, sleep and enjoys head pats!
31/72
The VanBeek Family
This is Riley he is 13. Loves his babies and his naps.
32/72
Katelyn
Axel
33/72
Shelby and Collin
Tilly loves her dog food and playing with her human friend Cannon
34/72
Nicole
Onyx loves spending his days with mom at work, and then spending his evenings with his family! His favorite toy is his tennis ball, and loves meeting new people. He is the best dog, a girl could ask for.
35/72
Dena and Steve
Gracie and Maddie
36/72
Michelle
Teddy Bear loves car rides, doggy sundaes, and meeting new people.
37/72
Christine
Stella Mae walking at Fred Meijer Heartland Trail in Riverdale. MI
38/72
Tim
Mac loves to go on the pontoon boat rides and play ball all day long
39/72
Treva
Buckwheat having fun!
40/72
Mickey and Cheryl
Skye is on left, Maya on right.
41/72
Bill and Darcy
Josie, Jax, and Kitty
42/72
Bonnie and Jeff
Lochlan loves swimming
43/72
James and Joe
Star likes to play ball and chase squirrels.
44/72
Bre and Austin
Izzy loves being outside with her dad, and enjoys all the the love and attention she can get!!
45/72
Katelynn
Murphy loves to go on car rides
46/72
Gordy and Sue
Max
47/72
Blake and Helena
Peppi loves to Run and chase frisbees with his best friend Adira on the beach
48/72
Michelle
Sonny loves doing all things with his mom, riding in the car, shopping, flying 1st class (a great little flyer). Goes everywhere with her!
49/72
Austin
Charlie loves naps and loves getting his treats!
50/72
Banners
This is Murphy she is our little monster she likes sleeping in our bed and playing with our Dachshund
51/72
Al
Marley is making herself at home in her new home. A beautiful fun loving dog who loves her squeaky toys and going for walks and loves people and other animals.
52/72
Sarah and Jack
Frank enjoys playing frisbee and spending time with his family
53/72
Bob and Charlie
This is Tater Tot he is a 9 month old mini Dachshund. His favorite thing is to steal socks and play with his toys and sister Sammy Jo.
54/72
John and Kim
Tate enjoys playing with her toy donuts and getting her hair brushed
55/72
Brooke and Larry
Zoey loves snuggling with mom and eating all the treats you give her
56/72
Maureen
Maddie loves to go on walks and rides in the car and is afraid of anything that makes loud noises, like the chipmunk in our backyard. She runs for the back door every time the chipmunk makes its chipping alarm sound.
57/72
Connie and Bruce
This is Sissy and Brutus. They are 4 years old. Rescued from a Meijer garden center. They love sunbathing and chasing chippies in the back yard.
58/72
Leacy
Patches likes to sit in or on the dryer
59/72
Bob and Elizabeth
Bailey enjoys watching animal shows on TV and loves everybody. She's not particularly fond of mornings as evidenced by her photo.
60/72
Stephanie
Little Sam, she is a 1 1/2 yr German shepherd, Rescue. Loves helping with the leaves.
61/72
Anna
Axel loves to snuggle under the blankets with Mom.
62/72
Brittany
Nala and Leo - Couple of crazy cute cats
63/72
Lainee
Frank Sinatra and Rocky Balboa
64/72
Susan and Philip
Coco Chanel enjoys sleeping, chasing squirrels & hanging out with her husband.
65/72
Earl and Sue
Toby is a male 4 months old. Lab and pit mix. Loves playing fetch and tug of war.
66/72
Jan
Gracie
67/72
Heather
Charlie loves fetching the ball!
68/72
Krista and Bill
Nelson enjoys paddle boat rides and football
69/72
Melyssia
Ruffie Doo likes to go on walks and enjoys his toys but loves his treats the most
70/72
Angela and William
Bullet
71/72
Jennifer
Ziggy loves playing with his brother Si. He loves chasing the cats around the farm. He likes cheese.
72/72
Kathy
Jack
