Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Near Me
Health
Our Michigan Life
Entertainment
Nation World
The Exchange
Community
Features
One Good Thing
13 Vault
Latest News Stories
Muskegon, state investigating apparent algae bloom on Muskegon Lake
Grand Rapids woman charged with child abuse after toddler gets ahold of gun, fires off shot into ceiling
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Gas Prices
13 Weatherball
Latest Weather Stories
13 On Your Side Forecast: Unusually Warm Weather
West Michigan Beach and Boating Forecast
Sports
VERIFY
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Grand Rapids, MI »
83°
Grand Rapids, MI »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
Features
Help Team
One Good Thing
Beach and Boating Forecast
Summer Slide
Politics
13 Loves Pets
Lakeshore
Meet the Team
VERIFY
Contests
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
September 2023 Pet Gallery
1/122
Andrew and Kathy
Lily and Franklin love berry loop treats and they will play with apple sticks and other chew toys. And they love running around the house.
2/122
Saraha
Bentley loves playing fetch, going on adventures, hiking, and cuddling on the couch under the blankets
3/122
Nikki
Morkie enjoys car rides, toys, and going to work
4/122
Michelle and Lee
Harlee loves going for walks, kayak rides with her humans, and looking for squirrels in the backyard
5/122
Jennifer
Zoey
6/122
Kristus
Zsa Zsa enjoys playing in the dirt and tormenting her Blue Heeler/Lab mix sister Dixie
7/122
Brandon
Napoleon
8/122
Kelly
Molli loves chasing her cat brothers and sisters, her mom's chickens and going to Gramma's to spend time watching deer, rabbits and squirrels!
9/122
Leighan
Macy enjoys catching flies and shredding rope toys
10/122
Basil and Linda
Muffy Magnolia loves to snuggle and play
11/122
Grugetts
Hopper likes his frisbee!!
12/122
Cyndy
This is "Ignatius Pugnacious" (ie) Iggy. She's an 8 week old pug who loves doing zoomies with the family pack, and cuddling in your lap
13/122
x
Cara loves playing with her ball, having treats and getting cuddles.
14/122
Robert and Carrie
This is Lir (Pronounced "Lear") He's still a baby but he loves chewing on his older sister and digging. 😊
15/122
Kim and Rachel
Millie and Reya
16/122
Donna and Aaron
Grady loves napping, chasing springs and sitting on people's shoulders like a parrot!
17/122
Evan
Hemmi enjoys playing fetch and going swimming
18/122
Gwen
Kevin Cooper, Enzo, Pancake
19/122
Brittney
Luna
20/122
Rebecca and Kodie
Toasty loves his Kong squeaky and tennis balls
21/122
Ed and Anna
Roxy loves car rides
22/122
Charles and Suzanne
Blanche loves ❤️ to walk, and run on the beach ⛱️
23/122
Dennis and Rhonda
Bandit enjoys, Riding in a car and Snuggling, He likes Broccoli w/Ranch Dressing and plated Ice Cream and Cookies with bag of Lay's classic Chips
24/122
Allison and Maureen
Maggie loves chips from her Uncle Scott and French fries at Pike 51
25/122
Allison and Maureen
Izzy has two different colored eyes, and survived a ruptured spleen!
26/122
Angela
Toad is a rescue and loves watermelon
27/122
Rick and Nan
Skye
28/122
Korey
Luna and Poppy’s first whitecaps game!
29/122
Lissa and Waskur
Manchas has her own Instagram account (@Manchasthedal)
30/122
Jasmine
Nala enjoys going on walks and wants to play fetch for hours
31/122
Gabby and Chris
Blitz loves dressing up and feather toys and boxes
32/122
Jamie
Mya just enjoys living her best life and being told she is pretty
33/122
Gene and Holly
Otis likes to copy Eastwood And Eastwood is just the sweetest boy They both love going North to the shack
34/122
Cindy
Jojo likes nobody but her mom She likes catnip and sunshine
35/122
Dakota and Mason
Trooper
36/122
Steve, Shelly, Gaeya
Luna enjoys playing with squeaky toys, and exploring all new things. (she's just a baby!)
37/122
Mike and Amanda
Nikki enjoys sleeping and being left alone
38/122
Katie and David
Deedee and Chloe enjoy begging for treats
39/122
Duane and Barb
This is Missy, she love’s playing with her frisbee and working on the farm
40/122
Alisha and Ben
Claire loves to fetch and play frisbee.
41/122
Ah'Netra
Nova Cane likes long walks, jumping and tug games
42/122
Robert and Yvonne
Ottis is 9yrs old and hates anyone coming down the driveway. He also likes anything you are eating.
43/122
Eric
Midas, 8 year old Australian Shepherd. He's worth his weight in gold. Loves running and watching over the house.
44/122
x
Samantha Jo Hillman likes to drive the boat!
45/122
Kelly and Robert
Dakota likes to play with his balls
46/122
x
Gizmo and Edgar
47/122
Betty
Mr. Lou's favorite thing is playing with other dog's at Grand Ravins Dog Park. He also love's tug-of-war.
48/122
Alexis
Peg Leg enjoys cuddles and sunbathing
49/122
RC
Rika loves to play with her tire
50/122
Heather
Chance loves to eat tissues
51/122
Liz and Dexter
Holley loves any adventure with us, especially ones outside!
52/122
Graham
Kitty likes mayonnaise and chasing laser beams
53/122
Michael
Riddler likes barking at squirrels and Lily enjoys playing with Riddler and swimming in the river
54/122
Candice
Ruby
55/122
Nancy
Mina and Gozer are Formosian mountain dog mix litter mates rescued from the street dogs in Taiwan
56/122
Darlene and Dave
Ouiser, (weezer) is a 7 pound Pappion/Poodle 6 years old she loves chasing chipmunks and squirrels and hides in soft blankets & pillows
57/122
Kristy
Blondie
58/122
Eden and Easton
Lulu loves golf cart rides and camping
59/122
Dan
Sadie Grace
60/122
Gracie
Leroy
61/122
Mary and Holly
Sunny walking in the wildflowers at the farm
62/122
Brock and Jana
This is Jager he's 9 and rules his 2 sisters who were born 3/18 of this year. He loves watching tv and the birds out side
63/122
Amy
Miss Millie enjoying Grandma's purse!
64/122
Janet and Joe
Shadow Rose and Leon love the outdoors and hiking at Hoffmaster State Park .
65/122
Josh and Becky
Lola and Polly love sunbathing and watching wildlife!
66/122
x
Bear just celebrated his 1st birthday on 9/13 and Greta is gearing up for hers in just two weeks, they love to chase each other and play ball.
67/122
Austin
Yeti
68/122
Chris, Katherine, Emma
Asher loves lots of pets and cuddles, munching on fresh dandelion leaves, playing with and chasing around both Emma and his two cat siblings
69/122
Howard and Beth
Laylah loves rolling in the grass, chasing squirrels, barking at the birds and visiting our neighbors for treats.
70/122
x
Gilly
71/122
Kim and Ed
Jionni loves to play with squeaky balls and go bye-bye in Daddy's truck everyday
72/122
Phoenix
Akira
73/122
Erin
Drake
74/122
x
Lola loves chasing bubbles and seagull feathers.
75/122
Nycholas
Bandit
76/122
Sara
Wrigley likes playing ball and going everywhere we go.
77/122
Molly
Scrappy likes walks and of course treats
78/122
x
Sweet Pea
79/122
x
Coco loves to be in bags, run rapidly through the house and play
80/122
x
Penny Grace
81/122
Nancy
Bear
82/122
Rebecca
Kiana
83/122
Jacob
Boomer loves the water and he loves getting attention and his belly rubbed!
84/122
Joe and Brittany
Pippa enjoys playing fetch with her baby Grogu toys. Aegon enjoys chewing bones and talking back. They both enjoy going for walks and bird watching
85/122
Gary and Lori
Marly and Woody love to chase squirrels and fetch balls.
86/122
Randy
This is Molly, she has a love/hate relationship with water 💧. I have to keep her water bowl in the basement shower as she splashes it all out.
87/122
Kim, Mike and Will
River loves long walks, treats, her toys & chasing balls, rabbits & squirrels in the backyard.
88/122
Adriana
I have a 7yr old miniature horse his name is Rowdy. He is a sweet but very sassy little thing
89/122
Laura
Daisy enjoys treats, snuggles and trying to sneak your coffee in the morning or beer in the evening
90/122
Hannah
Winston's hobbies include swimming, competing in agility, rally, and flyball. He also plays on a WorldWide Frisbee League, called K9 Toss and Fetch.
91/122
John and Chris
Chloe and Maggie
92/122
Kim and Kylie
She likes treats, going for bye bye rides, pup cups, sleeping, and playing with friends
93/122
Jean
Greycie May
94/122
Erika
Finn is the neighborhood squirrel patrol!
95/122
Sylvia
Scruffy loves to chew on socks😁
96/122
Scott and Kathy
Cooper loves watching for squirrels in our backyard, going for rides, and treats.
97/122
Pat and John
Frieda likes to play frisbee, chase squirrels and go for long walks.
98/122
Connie
Shadow enjoys belly rubs during morning coffee.
99/122
Patrick
turbo loves to watch humming birds
100/122
Carl and Debbie
Dexter and Lucky
101/122
Robin
Gordie loves to play fetch and sit in your lap (108 pound lap dog!)
102/122
Mark
Kingston loves being around his family and going for walks in the woods and Lucy loves food and playing fetch with her ball
103/122
Alexcia
Suki and Roscoe love playing tug or war with each other and playing outside in the sprinkler
104/122
Carl and Debbie
Dexter loves to chase balls and Lucky loves being outside. They get along well
105/122
Brandi
Rhett loves camping and belly rubs!
106/122
Bill
Archie
107/122
James and Joe
Meet Triton 💜 our 3 legged rescue is now a spoiled boy. He keeps his brothers Echo and Midnight in ✔️. And loves to sleep.
108/122
Shelby
Mr. Pickles and Nala Bean love escaping from the yard to visit friends
109/122
Missy
This is Jannie. She loves playing with everything, begging for goodies and zoom zooms throughout the house. She is a rescue.
110/122
Raeese
Kanye has a lot of toys but would rather push a pop can around.
111/122
Chuck and Carol
This is Crunchbite, he's 17 years old, we had him since he was born. He love petting and people time. In his younger days he was a great mouser.
112/122
Jessica
Roy enjoys playing in his pool in the warm weather
113/122
The Grable Family
Theo loves laying in the sun
114/122
Carol
Lizzie loves her treats, taking walks and keeping an eye on the world from her spot on the back of the couch.
115/122
x
Pearl loves to snuggle under all blankets and sleeping in the cozy chair
116/122
Judy
Charlie
117/122
Taylor
Ruby, Gracie, and Cash love to play Frisbee and visit papa and grandma ❤️
118/122
Don and Deb
Charli & Elly. They love playing ball, chasing squirrels and going on walks.
119/122
x
Ginger loves watching the joggers on the front porch when she goes down by the bayou in Louisiana with her humans.
120/122
Mary Ann
Rudy
121/122
Maria
Flynn enjoys napping, following his owner around the house, and snuggling with his two "brothers," Matthew and Caden.
122/122
Savanna
Diego
1
/
122
×
Saraha
Lily and Franklin love berry loop treats and they will play with apple sticks and other chew toys. And they love running around the house.
More
Before You Leave, Check This Out
WZZM would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow