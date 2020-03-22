'A ghost town' | Photos show Rivertown Mall nearly empty as people stay home
01/16
Normally malls are bustling on a Saturday afternoon, but photographer Brett Farmer went to Rivertown Mall and found it deserted. Malls are still open amid other statewide closures, but many retailers have decided to close their doors anyway.
02/16
Normally malls are bustling on a Saturday afternoon, but photographer Brett Farmer went to Rivertown Mall and found it deserted. Malls are still open amid other statewide closures, but many retailers have decided to close their doors anyway.
03/16
Normally malls are bustling on a Saturday afternoon, but photographer Brett Farmer went to Rivertown Mall and found it deserted. Malls are still open amid other statewide closures, but many retailers have decided to close their doors anyway.
04/16
Normally malls are bustling on a Saturday afternoon, but photographer Brett Farmer went to Rivertown Mall and found it deserted. Malls are still open amid other statewide closures, but many retailers have decided to close their doors anyway.
05/16
Normally malls are bustling on a Saturday afternoon, but photographer Brett Farmer went to Rivertown Mall and found it deserted. Malls are still open amid other statewide closures, but many retailers have decided to close their doors anyway.
06/16
Normally malls are bustling on a Saturday afternoon, but photographer Brett Farmer went to Rivertown Mall and found it deserted. Malls are still open amid other statewide closures, but many retailers have decided to close their doors anyway.
07/16
Normally malls are bustling on a Saturday afternoon, but photographer Brett Farmer went to Rivertown Mall and found it deserted. Malls are still open amid other statewide closures, but many retailers have decided to close their doors anyway.
08/16
Normally malls are bustling on a Saturday afternoon, but photographer Brett Farmer went to Rivertown Mall and found it deserted. Malls are still open amid other statewide closures, but many retailers have decided to close their doors anyway.
09/16
Normally malls are bustling on a Saturday afternoon, but photographer Brett Farmer went to Rivertown Mall and found it deserted. Malls are still open amid other statewide closures, but many retailers have decided to close their doors anyway.
10/16
Normally malls are bustling on a Saturday afternoon, but photographer Brett Farmer went to Rivertown Mall and found it deserted. Malls are still open amid other statewide closures, but many retailers have decided to close their doors anyway.
11/16
Normally malls are bustling on a Saturday afternoon, but photographer Brett Farmer went to Rivertown Mall and found it deserted. Malls are still open amid other statewide closures, but many retailers have decided to close their doors anyway.
12/16
Normally malls are bustling on a Saturday afternoon, but photographer Brett Farmer went to Rivertown Mall and found it deserted. Malls are still open amid other statewide closures, but many retailers have decided to close their doors anyway.
13/16
Normally malls are bustling on a Saturday afternoon, but photographer Brett Farmer went to Rivertown Mall and found it deserted. Malls are still open amid other statewide closures, but many retailers have decided to close their doors anyway.
14/16
Normally malls are bustling on a Saturday afternoon, but photographer Brett Farmer went to Rivertown Mall and found it deserted. Malls are still open amid other statewide closures, but many retailers have decided to close their doors anyway.
15/16
Normally malls are bustling on a Saturday afternoon, but photographer Brett Farmer went to Rivertown Mall and found it deserted. Malls are still open amid other statewide closures, but many retailers have decided to close their doors anyway.
16/16
Normally malls are bustling on a Saturday afternoon, but photographer Brett Farmer went to Rivertown Mall and found it deserted. Malls are still open amid other statewide closures, but many retailers have decided to close their doors anyway.