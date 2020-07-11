Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com
Photos: Trump supporters demonstrate against Biden's election at the Michigan State Capitol
1/11
AP
Trump supporters demonstrating the election results face off with counter protesters at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
WZZM would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.