PHOTOS: Protest held on Gov. Whitmer's decision to extend the stay at home order
01/18
Vehicles sit in gridlock during a protest in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
02/18
A van of a protestor protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order at Operation Gridlock in Lansing, MI.
03/18
Protestor holds sign out pickup window protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order at Operation Gridlock in Lansing, MI.
04/18
Traffic is held up at Operation Gridlock in Lansing, MI. Protestors are protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order.
05/18
The pickup of a protestor protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order at Operation Gridlock in Lansing, MI.
06/18
Onlookers take photos/video of protestors protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order at Operation Gridlock in Lansing, MI.
07/18
A look at the traffic backup at the Lansing exit for the West Michigan convoy. They are heading to a protest of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order.
08/18
Protestors protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order in Lansing, MI at Operation Gridlock.
09/18
A protestor's pickup truck at Operation Gridlock in Lansing, MI. Protestors are protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend the stay-at-home order.
10/18
A protestor holds up a sign at Operation Gridlock. Protestors are protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.
11/18
A protestor's car at Operation Gridlock. Protestors are protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.
12/18
Protestors participating in Operation Gridlock appear to ignore social distancing guidelines as they gather in large crowds in Michigan's capitol. They are protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend the state's stay-at-home order.
13/18
Woman wears Make America Great Again sweatshirt and American flag scarf at Operation Gridlock. Protestors are protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order.
14/18
Protestors appear to ignore social distancing guidelines as they protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order at Operation Gridlock.
15/18
Deborah Creque holds flags on her vehicle during a protest in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
16/18
Vehicles stand in gridlock during a protest near the state capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
17/18
Signs showing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are taped to vehicles during a protest in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
18/18
Jonah Verway walks between gridlocked vehicles during a protest in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)