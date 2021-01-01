Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Skip Navigation
More students head back to school in West Michigan
Byron Center Public Schools, Raveena Public Schools and Grand Haven Public Schools are back.
Back To School
More school districts welcome back students today
Students in Grand Haven will all be masking up today.
Health
Catholic school in Lansing loses appeal over mask policy
Resurrection School and some parents sued in 2020, saying a state mask policy violated the free exercise of religion, among other objections.
Back To School
Healthy school lunch and after-school-snack hacks!
Don't get bogged down with recipes, Katie Kimball of Kitchen Stewardship says "systems" are more important.
Back To School
GRPS students return to class Tuesday
District officials say the theme for this school year is safety.
Back To School
GRPS announces safety precautions ahead of first day
Masks will be required for all, regardless of vaccination status.
Back To School
Rockford School Dist. first day of school: What students, parents can expect
Friday, the Kent County Health Department issued a mask order for grades Pre-K through sixth grade, regardless of vaccination status.
Back To School
Tips to calm first day of school nerves
13 ON YOUR SIDE's Meredith TerHaar spoke with holistic child psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens for some tips to help ease students' minds.
Back To School
Tips to calm first day of school nerves
13 ON YOUR SIDE's Meredith TerHaar spoke with holistic child psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens for some tips to help ease students' minds.
Back To School
First Day: Rockford Public Schools
It's the first day of school for many students in West Michigan.
Back To School
Rockford Public Schools students head back to class today
Masks are required for grades Pre-K through 6th.
Back To School
