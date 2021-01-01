Skip Navigation
Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com
Coast Guard
Coast Guard Festival 2021
Local News
Tradition returns as hundreds welcome ships back to Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival
Hundreds of people welcomed Coast Guard vessels to the festival, including the 240-foot U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw.
News
Michigan girl, 8, drowns in Lake Huron, 2nd child rescued
Witnesses were able to get one of the girls back to the shore, but the second one went under the water's surface and never resurfaced.
News
Coast Guard Festival returns to Grand Haven
The week-long event is a big economic boost for the region.
Local News
Coast Guard Festival announces new app to help visitor experience
The app will officially launch in the coming days and will be widely promoted during the festival as well to make it easy to access and download.
Local News
New 'Coast Guard City USA' letters for Grand Haven Festival: Bigger, lighter, more LED lights
The previous letters were made out of wood, weighing about 60lbs each, making it difficult to haul up and down the hill. The new ones are made mostly out of plastic.
News
New 'Coast Guard City USA' letters for Grand Haven Festival: Bigger, lighter, more LED lights
The previous letters were made out of wood, weighing about 60lbs each, making it difficult to haul up and down the hill. The new ones are made mostly out of plastic.
Local News
Two reasons you should be cautious on Lake Michigan this weekend
The U.S. Coast Guard issued a warning to any boaters headed out to Lake Michigan for the holiday weekend.
Local News
Spring Lake boat with 8 passengers catches fire, sends 1 to hospital
All occupants of the boat were able to safely depart and only one sustained injuries. Bystanders were able to put out the fire with fire extinguishers.
Local News
Organizers prepare Grand Haven's musical fountain for the 2021 season
No first date is officially being announced, as to not attract a large crowd. However, organizers say the fountain should be up and running daily by Memorial Day.
Coast Guard
National Coast Guard Memorial Service in Grand Haven
The ceremony took place at Escanaba Park in Grand Haven Friday morning.
Coast Guard
Closed door Coast Guard memorial ceremony
National Coast Guard Memorial Service in Grand Haven
