Tiffany Haddish Confirms She's Dating Common: 'It's the Best Relationship'

Tiffany Haddish is in love! The comedian confirmed on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast that she and Common are officially "in a relationship."

Haddish, who shaved her head last month, joked that she and the 48-year-old bald rapper/actor are "twins now." The 40-year-old actress also noted that her man was very complimentary of her new look.

“I’ve been talking about cutting my hair for years … he said it was beautiful," she told host Steve-O. "He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it, man. You’ve got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it.’ And I’m like, ‘Ahh, put your head on my head.'"

Haddish and Common first met while filming the 2019 movie The Kitchen, but she insisted that there "wasn't anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else" at the time.

Then in April, the two went on a virtual Bumble date while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, and sparks started to fly. A few months later, they were seen at a Black Lives Matter protest together.

"And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we've been f**king," she quipped.

Haddish gushed, "This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. Knock on wood!"

"I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship," she added. "I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways, and I love it. I love him."