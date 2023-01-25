Woody Harrelson Hilariously Photobombs Matthew McConaughey's 13-Year-Old Daughter Vida

Woody Harrelson proved he’s the cool uncle! Camila Alves took to Instagram to celebrate the 13th birthday of her and Matthew McConaughey's daughter, Vida, with a picture from her celebration during their family vacation.

"Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! how does this go people! Time flies… 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!! Your name explains everything about you "life" (#tb on celebrating her birthday on our family vacation trip January 3rd) 💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💛💛💚💛," she wrote of Matthew's True Detective co-star and friend.

In the photo, the birthday girl rocks a flower crown and prepares to blow out her candles. Unbeknownst to Vida, Woody stands behind her, also eyeing the cake. Missing from Camila’s picture was Matthew and their other children, Levi, 14, and Livingston, 10.

Earlier this month, Camila shared another belated birthday post in honor of Livingston’s birthday on Dec. 28. In the photo, Livingston rocks a Happy Birthday crown as he blows out his Minecraft-themed cake.

"Nothing fancy…just us…December 28th it was Livingston’s birthday!!! All he wanted to do is go to Altitude the trampoline place in Austin and an ice cream cake! May your heart my son keep it’s simplicity as you grow in this complicated world!! You challenge me and teach me daily for that I am grateful! What a blessing you are! 💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛," she captioned the picture.

Camila and Matthew keep their children mainly out of the spotlight, but in 2021, the family stepped out for a rare red carpet moment as they joined the actor for the premiere of Sing 2.

Following the outing, Camila took to social media to celebrate her kids. “The three most important male presence in my life… what a blessing to see the boys so big !! 🙏🏽🙏🏽💚💛💚💛💚,” she captioned a photo of her husband posing with their two sons, who rocked similar black-and-white outfits for the occasion.

Vida got a special shout-out in a solo shot. "Now with the LADIES!!! Look at Vida guys!!!! This young lady has changed my life, my partner in crime!!! One of a kind! This movie highlights so many important things in such a fun, joyful and entertaining way I can’t wait for you all to see!! @singmovie 💛💚💛💚💚💛💚💛," Camila wrote.

