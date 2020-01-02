PLAINFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Saturday Mary Free Bed hosted an adaptive downhill ski clinic that allowed disabled athletes to hit the slopes at Cannonsburg Ski Area.
The event was open to experienced and novice skiers, however, according to Chris Mills, a media specialist at Mary Free Bed, more than 60% of skiers at the clinic were experienced.
The one-day clinic was organized by 40 volunteers who helped 20 outdoor enthusiasts throughout the day. The skiers use adaptive equipment to get down the hill like monoskis or biskis, which allows athletes who can't use traditional skis to sit down and ski down the hill, according to Mills.
The event was hosted by Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports, Kentwood Parks and Recreation's Adaptive Recreation Program and the Cannonsburg Challenge Ski Association.
