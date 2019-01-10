GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

On Oct. 1, a candlelight vigil was held in downtown Grand Rapids for those who have lost their lives to domestic violence. During the vigil, poetry was shared and the names of those who were killed because of domestic violence in Michigan last year were read.

The event was held at 7 p.m. in front of the YWCA West Central Michigan building on Sheldon Boulevard SE near Weston Street SE. It was hosted by the Kent County Domestic Violence Community Coordinated Response Team.

The vigil was preceded by a community dinner.

In Lansing Tuesday morning, a rally was held at the state capitol to honor those killed from domestic violence. Domestic violence advocates gathered for rallies at state capitols across the country.

