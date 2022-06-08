Grand Rapids pool offering free water safety class for kids Saturday

Organizers say it will cover practical information in a fun and accessible way for kids 5 to 14 years old.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Martin Luther King Park Pool is offering a free water safety course on Saturday, June 11.

The event, from 10 to 10:50 a.m., is geared towards kids 5 to 14 years old. Organizers say it will cover practical information in a fun and accessible way.

The event is in partnership with the Grand Rapids Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority for their initiative, Swim 1922. The goal is to teach water safety and change attitudes about swimming for many, particularly communities of color.

Participants of the event will rotate through four stations:

The Importance of Lifejackets

What to do in an Emergency

Where and When to Swim

Swimming Safely – avoiding injury

Organizers hope by the end of the session, attendees will know how to safely engage with bodies of water and know how to react in an emergency.

