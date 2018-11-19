GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It's time to find out who will be performing at Gilda’s LaughFest in 2019.

The 10-day festival runs March 7–17, 2019. LaughFest Badges will go on sale to the general public today, Nov. 20, at noon. Badges are priced at four levels and allow festival goers to secure the best seats to the best shows, before single tickets go on sale in January. Upper levels of badges provide additional benefits.

LaughFest Badges can be purchased at laughfestgr.org, or by calling 616-735-HAHA (4242). Orders received by Dec. 12 are guaranteed to arrive in time for holiday gift giving.

