WYOMING, Mich. — Metro Cruise announced that a second location will be added to the event. The second site is located in the Southwest parking lot of the Woodland Mall.

For the past 10 years, the event solely took place at Rogers Plaza. The site has grown significantly in the past views years, attracting almost 100,000 people during the two-day event.

The Rogers Plaza site currently features over 25 food vendors, 400 collector cars, a kid's entertainment area, Community Awards ceremony, the Miss Metro Finale, five of the top area bands, and the Dynamometer car testing area.

The Woodland Mall site expansion will include an array of collector, sports, and antique cars. Food trucks, kid's entertainment, and three local bands will also be featured.

The site will also include a unique feature: the Safe City elements. This includes an impaired driving course, jaws of life demonstration, and a distracted driving simulation.

The event draws nearly 250,000 people city-wide. The numbers are expected to increase due to the expansion to the east side.

“We are very excited to increase the reach and footprint of Metro Cruise®”, said Bob O’Callaghan, President of the Wyoming-Kentwood Chamber of Commerce.

“Our group has been researching this expansion for the past couple of years, and the time is now right. This move allows us to have an official presence on the east side of 28th Street, while easing the very high attendance at the Main Event at Rogers Plaza location.”

The partnership with the immediately recognizable location of the Woodland Mall was a major factor in this new partnership. “Our top choice for a site was the Woodland Mall. They are a major player along 28th Street," O’Callaghan said.

The Rogers Plaza site will remain the largest site of Metro Cruise and all of the elements are set to return this year, including a free shuttle service courtesy of the Rapid partnership.

The Woodland Mall site hours will be Saturday, Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Rogers Plaza site hours will be Friday, Aug. 21 from 4 p.m to 10 p.m and Saturday, Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information and a full event schedule visit the Metro Cruise website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

