GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It wasn't just hockey players who took center stage at the Grand Rapids Griffins game Sunday afternoon. A whole cast of characters—princesses and princes—were at the game for Princess Day.

Olivia Grace & Company deployed a couple dozen famous characters to make an appearance at the game. This included classics like Snow White and Cinderella as well as newer characters like Elsa and Moana.

The Griffins faced the Texas Stars at Sunday's 4 p.m. game. But guests also had the option of attending a princess tea party a couple of hours before the game started. People attending the game could also get photos and autographs with their favorite princess or prince.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.