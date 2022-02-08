The Lumineers announce September tour date at Van Andel Arena

The two time Grammy Award-nominated band announces all of its North American tour dates.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Lumineers announced the "BRIGHTSIDE World Tour 2022" and included in the dates is a stop at Van Andel Arena in September.

The two time Grammy Award-nominated band is touring in support of its recently released fourth studio album, BRIGHTSIDE.

The show at Van Andel Arena will be the penultimate stop on the North American leg of their tour on Tuesday, Sep. 6. The concert will feature The Lumineers with special guest James Bay. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Lumineers are partnering with REVERB.org, an environmental non-profit that helps bands shrink the environmental footprint of their tour, raises money for environmental causes and urges concert goers to take climate action.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. The Lumineers BRIGHTSIDE Tour Club members will have first access to purchase tickets beginning Monday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 17 at 10 p.m.

The band is also offering a "BIG SHOT Pre-Show Experience" that includes a premium reserved seat in the first 10 rows or pit ticket, pre-show access to the BRIGHTSIDE Lounge, an exclusive Lumineers gift bag and more. The cost of the BIG SHOT Pre-Show Experience costs $299 and goes on pre-sale Feb. 14.

Purchase tickets via the pre-sale here and purchase tickets when they go on sale to the general public here.

