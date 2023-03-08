'The Eras Tour' comes to theaters in West Michigan on Friday

Tickets are selling out fast at theaters all across West Michigan.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Taylor Swift is bringing her latest concert tour to the big screen and West Michigan theaters are already selling out ahead of its debut.

The 2 hour and 48 minute "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" film comes to screens on Friday, Oct. 13.

The film will be at multiple locations including Celebration Cinema, AMC, Northstar Cinema, GQT Movies and more.

Tickets are already starting to sell out, including the entire Friday night run on all of AMC 18's screens.

While the film will show on standard screens throughout West Michigan, two theaters will have a special draw.

The Eras Tour will be shown on Celebration Cinema North's IMAX screen. The film is also available with Dolby ATMOS sound at the Woodland Mall Phoenix Theatres location.

"We are delighted to bring Taylor Swift's incredible journey to the big screen at Phoenix Theatres Woodland Mall," said Austin Johnson, Creative/Marketing Director for Phoenix Theatres. "This film is a celebration of Taylor's immense talent and the evolution of her music. We can't wait to share this cinematic experience with her devoted fanbase."

The Phoenix Theatres location will also have special Taylor-themed pricing for tickets at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children and seniors.

