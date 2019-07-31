GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - They have a "national day" for just about everything, and Saturday, Aug. 3 is National Watermelon Day. One West Michigan art studio has a great way for you to celebrate.

The Mud Room on the East Beltline has many classes available, and for National Watermelon Day, they'll teach you and your kids how to make a watermelon bowl!

The class is available for those ages 7 and older, and adults are welcome to join. Seating is first come, first served.

To learn more about this class or the others that The Mud Room offers, visit their website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Love My West Michigan? Check us out on Facebook and Instagram.