Chemical Kim makes science poppers!

Utilizing the chemical change that takes place between baking soda and vinegar you can have a lot of fun making your own science poppers.

You will need:

Baking soda, vinegar, water, toilet paper, containers with removable tops (such as film canisters or m&m tubes).

Now try this:

Where safety glasses. Place a small amount (1/4 teaspoon) of baking soda into a piece of toilet paper and wrap into a small ball. Fill the container about half way with vinegar (~10 mL) Quickly drop the toilet paper into the container and place the top on. Stand back and in less then 10 seconds? POP!!!

Explanation:

When you combine baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) with vinegar (acetic acid) a chemical reaction takes place. This is evident by the bubbling that you see. This bubbling is a gas that is released called carbon dioxide. Attempting to trap this gas inside a container results in a build up of pressure. After enough pressure builds up, the top pops off! This is great fun.

Courtesy:

Chemical Kim a.k.a. Professor Kim

Chemistry Professor/Florida SouthWestern State College

