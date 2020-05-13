Chemical Kim makes science poppers!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You will need:
Baking soda, vinegar, water, toilet paper, containers with removable tops (such as film canisters or m&m tubes).
Now try this:
- Where safety glasses.
- Place a small amount (1/4 teaspoon) of baking soda into a piece of toilet paper and wrap into a small ball.
- Fill the container about half way with vinegar (~10 mL)
- Quickly drop the toilet paper into the container and place the top on.
- Stand back and in less then 10 seconds? POP!!!
Explanation:
When you combine baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) with vinegar (acetic acid) a chemical reaction takes place. This is evident by the bubbling that you see. This bubbling is a gas that is released called carbon dioxide. Attempting to trap this gas inside a container results in a build up of pressure. After enough pressure builds up, the top pops off! This is great fun.
Courtesy:
Chemical Kim a.k.a. Professor Kim
Chemistry Professor/Florida SouthWestern State College
