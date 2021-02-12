All the things you thought you knew about winter health… busted!

It’s time to bust some winter health myths.

It’s time to bust some winter health myths. Dr. Geri Williams from Ideal You Health Center addressed some of the most common myths. For example, many of us grew up hearing that half our body heat is lost through our head and so our moms would yell at us to “wear a hat” or “cover our ears!” Dr. Williams said the idea seems to have come from a 1950s military experiment.

“Under Arctic conditions, with all parts of the body covered in warm clothing EXCEPT their heads, soldiers lost the most body heat through their heads. They should have concluded that most heat is lost through whichever body parts are uncovered,” Dr. Williams said. “Likewise If you go outside without gloves, you'll lose a disproportionate amount of heat through your hands. Wearing a hat is a good idea when temperatures tumble, but heat escapes from any part of your body that is exposed -- not just your head.”

Dr. Williams also addressed whether cold air makes us sick (“In fact,” she said, “the opposite is true.”), why it is when you step outside into the cold your nose starts running and you feel congested (“The body is trying to moisten the lining of the nose to keep pathogens and other debris out.”) and whether drinking alcohol will keep you warm (Nope.).

Finally, Dr. Williams answered the question about whether people gain more weight in the winter time. She said we are innately designed to burn fat in cold months and that's why people who do the Ideal You weight loss program do so well this time of year.

