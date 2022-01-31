A 401k is a wonderful savings mechanism but as you near retirement, change may be in order

As retirement nears, it’s time to think about that 401k and ask whether it’s the best place to invest your hard-earned money.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This is sponsored content.

Let’s talk about your 401k. Perhaps you’ve spent your career dutifully plunking money into that account. And maybe you were blessed to have an employer who matched some of those savings.

But now, as retirement nears, it’s time to think about that 401k and ask whether it’s the best place to invest your hard-earned money.

Tom Jacobs joined us from Jacobs Financial Services with some advice.

Tom can help plan for your retirement. Give him a call at 616-622-4654 or visit www.Jacobsfs.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.