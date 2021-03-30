Kent County Veterans Services expands its staff and outreach to local vets

Kent County Veterans Services is dedicated to meeting the needs of local veterans, whatever they may be.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County Veterans Services is dedicated to meeting the needs of local veterans, whatever they may be. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the staff is fully operational. They continue to provide emergency funds through their Soldier & Sailor Relief Fund, which includes food vouchers, utility payments, or even help with paying the mortgage or rent.

Nelson Soto is Veteran Support Coordinator, a new position with Kent County Veterans Services. As an Army veteran himself, he is committed to meeting the needs of his fellow vets. Soto said Veterans Services has funded some new programs this year.

For example, they donated funds to Disability Advocates of Kent County for home modification needs, Senior Neighbors for some home repairs, even the Jaeger Foundation for Service Dogs. Soto said KCVS has also put funds into a Dental Program. So veterans who are not eligible to receive dental care through the VA or their employer can still receive help.

In addition, Administrative Specialist Rachel Wustman said the agency has contracted with Arbor Circle to create a psycho-educational group to help with substance misuse. Soto said KCVS has also partnered with the Vets Center to offer Free Mental Health Counseling.

Interested veterans should call Nelson Soto and the Veterans Resource Hotline at 616-286-9052. For a look at the Kent County Veterans Services events calendar, visit www.kentcountyveteransservices.com.

There are events like yoga and art classes, music therapy, virtual crafts and art workshops, and even in-person Equine events. There are also events from MSU Extension, WINC (Women Injured in Combat), Woman Veteran Strong, and any other organization that offers events for veterans.

All of the events on the calendar are free.

