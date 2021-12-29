Mercy Health Gynecologic Cancer program provides diagnosis, treatment, and second opinion options to patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This is sponsored content.
As 2021 comes to an end, many people will make resolutions for the new year. This often includes improving their health. For women that goal includes screenings and well visits. Doctors Andrea Buras and Margaret Whicker, gynecologic oncologists with Mercy Health, joined us to discuss why those screenings are so important. The doctors recommended, in addition to a well visit, regular pap smears can help detect gynecologic cancers at an earlier stage, which is important to enhance long-term outcomes. They advised women should begin getting regular pap smears in additional to clinical breast exams beginning in their 20s. Symptoms for gynecologic cancers can often be subtle or nonexistent. According to the doctors:
- The most common symptom of uterine cancer is bleeding after menopause. Many women don’t know that if they are experiencing vaginal bleeding after the age of 55 or so, this is not normal, and isn’t just their period coming back.
- Unfortunately, ovarian cancer symptoms can be more subtle. Women will often experience bloating, vague abdominal pain, or changes in their appetite or bowel habits prior to their diagnosis.
- Cervical cancer often doesn’t have symptoms in the early stages, but the good news is, by staying up to date with pap smears and getting vaccinated for HPV, it is possible to prevent many cases of cervical cancer.
- It’s important to go to your annual visits and share any changes or concerns with your doctors.
For more information about gynecologic oncology at Mercy Health Lacks Cancer
