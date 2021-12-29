Mercy Health Gynecologic Cancer program provides diagnosis, treatment, and second opinion options to patients

As 2021 comes to an end, many people will make resolutions for the new year. This often includes improving their health. For women that goal includes screenings and well visits. Doctors Andrea Buras and Margaret Whicker, gynecologic oncologists with Mercy Health, joined us to discuss why those screenings are so important. The doctors recommended, in addition to a well visit, regular pap smears can help detect gynecologic cancers at an earlier stage, which is important to enhance long-term outcomes. They advised women should begin getting regular pap smears in additional to clinical breast exams beginning in their 20s. Symptoms for gynecologic cancers can often be subtle or nonexistent. According to the doctors: