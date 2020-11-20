You’ve been involved in an auto accident and it’s not your fault. What do you do?

Advice from the experts on what you should do after an auto accident.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You've been in an accident, but it's not your fault. Michigan Auto Law Attorney Brandon Hewitt had advice for what to do after an auto accident. He says first things first, call the police, even if the other driver doesn’t want you to. After that, Hewitt advises drivers to:

Seek medical attention

Help others get medical attention

Make sure your injuries are documented

Gather information from the at-fault driver

Preserve evidence

Move your car out of the road

File an application for No-Fault benefits

Don’t give statements or sign releases for the insurance companies:

Talk to an experienced car accident lawyer

